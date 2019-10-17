HempFusion Launches Innovative Full Spectrum CBD Twist Products

The 8-ounce Twist product line retails for US$39.99 and is available both online and in retail locations across the United States and select international jurisdictions.

Included in the Twist product formulations is the Company's proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex of Hemp Extract, Clove Oil Extract, and Black Pepper Extract with powerful endocannabinoid system supporting compounds such as CBD but in our opinion even potentially more interesting, ß-Caryophyllene, in addition to the following:

Delicious Natural Flavors

Mango Peach & Key Lime Contain 2,850mg of Fish Oil Concentrate Per Serving that delivers 1000mg of Omega 3 in each serving

Citrus Ginger has No Fish Oil but still delivers important DHA Omega 3 from a Vegan source and includes Powerful Turmeric Extract and Organic Ginger

Depending on the formula they also include other Important Omega Fatty Acids such 3, 6, 9 & even 5 & 7

They all include 5mg of CBD & 5 mg ß-Caryophyllene + Other Terpenes Per Serving

15 IU Vitamin E

"A product with CBD, in our opinion, has never tasted so good! Our team works incredibly hard to develop innovative products that provide consumers with full spectrum hemp-derived extracts including CBD and other minor cannabinoids in delicious, safe and consistent ways." stated Jason Mitchell N.D, co-founder and President of HempFusion."While CBD gets the headlines, says Mitchell . "Evidence suggests that CBD is complemented by the presence of other cannabinoids, terpenes and omegas."[1] We are proud that our products are being embraced in the natural foods industry. "We feel that there is nothing like this on the market and early feedback from our customers has been tremendous; our Twist products can easily be added to smoothies and a variety of foods and beverages, making it a great choice for an active lifestyle," continued Mitchell.

The Twist product line is also offered in a convenient 2-ounce travel size that retails for US$9.99 that is perfect for the on-the-go consumer.

The name HempFusion means that we take Hemp, the ultimate SuperFood, and infuse it together with other botanicals and important nutrients to optimize our formulations. The Twist's Mango Peach and Key Lime formulations are infused with Omega 3 Fish Oil Concentrate and other important fatty acids with a wide spectrum of key Omega fatty acids such as Omega 3-6-9.

"Our Citrus Ginger Twist is probably my favorite product. I blend it in my smoothies every morning and add it to my water bottle during the day. The fact that it includes vegan omega 3, 6 and 9 and also contains turmeric makes it such a wonderful product for my daily active lifestyle." stated Ian deQueiroz, CEO of HempFusion.

HempFusion's leading CBD based products aim to illustrate that Hemp is the ultimate Superfood that contains dozens of amazing & powerful constituents including cannabinoids, terpenes like ß-Caryophillene as well as Omegas 3, 6 & 9's. Rather than isolated or spiked CBD, HempFusion® uses hemp extracted with a unique CO2 Extraction method we call the HO-PETM (Hemp One-Pass ExtractionTM) process to protect these constituents during extraction. HempFusion's Whole Food Hemp ComplexTM contains CBD and other cannabinoids along with additional plant-based terpenes and omegas formulated in a way we believe will optimize the ensemble of beneficial compounds.

HempFusion's complete product offering, additional information and store locator can be accessed here .

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a premium hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") wellness Company with distribution of its family of brands to over 3,400 retailers across 47 US states. The Company is engaged in the advancement & Excitement that is surrounding hemp extract and striving to maintain the highest level of compliance in the industry. HempFusion's wide variety of 25+ full spectrum products featuring CBD + many other important constituents, are manufactured under strict cGMP quality standards. HempFusion was one the first 13 companies that were independently certified by the US Hemp Authority illustrating their commitment to quality and safety for the consumer. HempFusion prides itself on complete transparency by publicly making available, by activating the on-pack QR code, all 3rd party testing for Constituent profile such as CBD content as well as revealing that the products are safe by showing the testing for pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, heavy metals and microbiological safety. HempFusion's primary focus is formulating and marketing premium consumer-specific product lines with various delivery methods, across multiple distribution platforms. The Company's Hemp Extract, CBD containing products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex ™ and are available through independently owned and national chain health food stores, or by visiting www.hempfusion.com .

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors — including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts and the parties' due diligence reviews, and general market conditions — that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

