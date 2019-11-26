HempFusion® Launches Sitewide "Black Friday" Sale!

Shoppers using a discount code will enjoy 30% off all HempFusion products starting on Friday, November 29, 2019 through Monday December 2, 2019. The discount code will be announced to subscribers on HempFusion's mailing list and across the Company's Instagram , Twitter and Facebook accounts this Friday.

"We are incredibly excited to launch our sitewide Black Friday sale. This provides new customers with a chance to try a variety of our Whole Food Hemp ComplexTM CBD products at a significant discount," stated Ian deQueiroz, HempFusion CEO and co-founder. "Existing customers can enjoy savings on their favorite HempFusion products or take this opportunity to try something new", continued deQueiroz.

HempFusion's leading CBD based products aim to illustrate hemp as the ultimate Superfood with a blend of dozens of amazing & powerful constituents including cannabinoids, terpenes like ß-Caryophillene, and Omegas 3, 6 & 9. Rather than isolated or spiked CBD, HempFusion® uses hemp extracted with a unique CO2 Extraction method called the HO-PETM (Hemp One-Pass ExtractionTM) process to protect these constituents during extraction.

HempFusion's Whole Food Hemp ComplexTM is a blend of CBD and other cannabinoids along with additional plant-based terpenes and omegas formulated to optimize the ensemble effect of all beneficial compounds. HempFusion's complete product offering, store locator and additional information can be accessed here.

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a premium hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") wellness Company with distribution of its family of brands to over 3,900 retailers across 47 US states. The Company strives to maintain the highest level of compliance in the industry. HempFusion's wide variety of 25+ CBD products with a full spectrum of cannabinoids and other constituents are sourced from quality phytocompounds manufactured under cGMP standards designed to attain efficacy and safety. HempFusion's primary focus is formulating and marketing premium consumer-specific product lines with various delivery methods, across multiple distribution platforms. The Company's CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex™ and are available through independently owned and national chain health food stores, or by visiting www.hempfusion.com.

