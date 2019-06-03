HempFusion to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 4ᵗʰ

BOULDER, COLO., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HempFusion, based in Boulder, Colorado, focused on advancing the therapeutic benefits of hemp-based CBD, today announced that Ian deQueiroz, Co-Founder, Director and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 4th.

DATE: Tuesday, June 4th

TIME: 4:00 PM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/June4CannabisVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Partnered with RADD Capital to provide strategic financing strategies and rapidly accelerate growth

Top three CBD retail brands across America

Significant distribution network with over 3,400 current retail locations including Amazon.com, and over 26,000 stores in the sales pipeline

Certified organic hemp supply with a five-year exclusivity agreement

Diverse SKU's with 31 products launched and 25 in the pipeline with two unique brands

RADD Capital Team including Rob Anderson , David Doherty , and Danny Brody

, , and FDA compliant and one of two companies with pending Self-Affirmed GRAS Affirmation

Board of Directors member to the US Hemp Roundtable and Dr. Jason Mitchell, N.D. sits as the Chair of the US hemp roundtable vetting subcommittee and sits on the US Hemp Roundtable FDA and Messaging Committees

One of the first 13 companies certified by the US Hemp Authority (GMP Verification)

About HempFusion

HempFusion is a Life Sciences company engaged in the scientific and technological advancements of the therapeutic benefits of industrial hemp extract, Cannabis Sativa L., through research, collaboration, sourcing, innovation, extraction, developing and marketing the most effective products targeting Endocannabinoid System support. The Company's primary focus is formulating and marketing consumer-specific product lines across multiple distribution platforms. They are also leveraging their proprietary non-toxic extraction methods of phytocompounds and terpenes in a licensing model to penetrate US and International regulated cannabis markets. http://www.hempfusion.com

HempFusion is focused on the development and marketing of a new category of safe, innovative nutrition products. Those products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex ™, a unique form of food-grade phytocompound hemp extract from the industrial form of Cannabis Sativa L. plant in a blend of other terpenes and botanicals derived from clove and black pepper oils. HempFusion products are available through independently owned and chain health food stores, or by visiting http://www.hempfusion.com. The products target the support of the Endocannabinoid System and combine the best and highest quality sources of phytocompounds manufactured under the strictest cGMP standards to achieve maximum efficacy and safety.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

