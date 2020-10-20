Hempitecture Brings HempWool® Insulation Product to US Market

SUN VALLEY, Idaho, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hempitecture Inc., a Sun Valley, Idaho-based company that makes and distributes sustainable building materials, is now the leading distributor of hemp-based batt insulation in the US. The new product, HempWool®, is a sustainable, high-performing fiber insulation for residential and commercial construction projects.

Insulation is a fast-growing segment in the construction sector, with over ten billion dollars spent annually. Roughly 50% ($5bn) of the United States insulation industry consists of fiberglass insulation (GrandView 2020). But while fiberglass is one of the least expensive insulations on the market, it has negative impacts on the environment and human health.

HempWool® is an ideal insulation for several reasons, starting with its sustainability and low environmental impact. Made of 92% hemp fiber, HempWool® has a low carbon footprint and is non-toxic.

"HempWool® is a one-to-one replacement for conventional insulation products. Now, improving the health and energy performance of your project is as easy as choosing HempWool®." says Hempitecture Founder & CEO Matthew Mead. "It's a non-toxic insulation material and it's made from rapidly-renewable natural fibers, making it the smartest choice for a healthy, energy efficient building project.

Since launching HempWool® in the United States, Hempitecture has supplied over 30 projects. In January of 2020, the Hempitecture team undertook a flagship project in Los Angeles, CA, insulating a new construction designed by a renowned US architecture firm. Hempitecture supplied & installed over 10,000 square feet of HempWool® thermal insulation for this project, which greatly improved both acoustic and thermal comfort of the modern designed home.

"That project put HempWool® on the map," says Mead. "It demonstrated that no matter the size or complexity of a project, HempWool® is a cutting-edge insulation solution."

Hempitecture HempWool® has a number of advantages over traditional insulation products. HempWool® has a thermal resistance of 3.7/in and high mechanical strength. It is also easy to install, thanks to having no abrasive, skin irritating fibers. A vapor permeable material, HempWool® allows moisture to pass through without risk of mold. For the most comfortable and healthy insulation on the market, contact Hempitecture Inc. to learn more about HempWool® for your next project.

Hempitecture Inc. is a Public Benefit Corporation specializing in the manufacture and distribution of biobased building materials that are healthier for both people and planet. For more information about HempWool® and Hempitecture, visit www.hempitecture.com.

