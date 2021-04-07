Hempitecture Inc. Expands US Distribution

SUN VALLEY, Idaho, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hempitecture Inc, today announced an expansion of its in-house distribution network with the addition of a fulfillment center in Knoxville, TN. The addition of this distribution center will allow Hempitecture to better service clients across the eastern seaboard, midwest, and south, with more affordable shipping rates and expanded inventory capabilities. This facility addition is a major advancement for Hempitecture on its mission to make biobased insulation products, namely HempWool®, more cost competitive and more available.

"We're seeing huge growth in the biobased insulation market and our current distribution capabilities are best suited for servicing the west coast, pacific northwest, and the rocky mountain west. The Knoxville distribution campus is a step forward in making HempWool® more accessible for customers nationwide," says Matthew Mead, CEO of Hempitecture Inc.

This announcement coincides with the growth of the North American supply chain for the raw materials needed for manufacturing HempWool®, making the product more available.

"The Hempitecture team is excited for 2021, where we plan to make a series of significant announcements about future growth plans for this emerging market with a focus on HempWool® natural fiber insulation," concluded Mead.

About Hempitecture

Hempitecture Inc. is a Public Benefit Corporation specializing in the manufacture and distribution of biobased building materials that are healthier for both people and planet.

