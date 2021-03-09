Hemplucid CBD Achieves USDA Organic Certification and Launches New Product Lines

PROVO, Utah, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemplucid is excited to announce the launch of certified USDA Organic CBD products, making it one of the few CBD companies in the nation to achieve organic certification. At the same time, Hemplucid is rebranding its Kalki and Roxy Pets product lines into Hemplucid Isolate and Hemplucid Pets to strengthen its brand identity. Hemplucid's USDA Organic products are now available online and in retail stores across the United States.

The USDA Organic seal is further evidence of Hemplucid's commitment to natural CBD products consumers can trust. Competition within the CBD industry is at an all-time high and customers are looking for simple ways to identify quality products. The USDA Organic seal is among the most authoritative symbols in packaged goods and proves product integrity has been verified from farm to market.

"With so many entries into the CBD market this past year, we are excited to keep innovating and pushing the boundaries of product and consumer trust in the marketplace," said Chase Hudson, Hemplucid CEO. "We are excited about adding the USDA Organic seal to our product line, the most trusted CPG (consumer packaged goods) seal. Launching 26 certified organic products in Q1 has been a great accomplishment and success for our company."

"Organic certification is a very exciting moment for Hemplucid as it shows that we not only produce high-quality products but that we are continuing to push the industry to new heights," added Sarah Balboa, Hemplucid Lab Director. "By working directly with the state of Utah, we prove what an honest and lucid CBD company looks like while showing our customers we will continue to produce products they can trust."

In addition to launching new organic formulations, Hemplucid will be rebranding two of its current product lines—Kalki and Roxy Pets—and housing them under the Hemplucid name to unify brand identity and recognition.

Hemplucid is a Utah-based company that aims to help all people and its employees experience life again through honest education, corporate mental health programs, conscious innovation, and a holistic approach to wellness. Founded in 2016, Hemplucid began with a vision to create the best, all-natural CBD products from hemp genetics of the highest quality.

