HempMeds®, Subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., Announces Launch of New CBD Pet Product Line at SuperZoo 2019

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc . (OTC: MJNA) ("the Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds® will be attending and exhibiting at SuperZoo , the most-attended pet industry show in North America, in Las Vegas on Aug. 20-22.

At the conference, HempMeds® will unveil its new cannabidiol (CBD) pet product line, Hemp for Pets by HempMeds®, made with the Company's Triple Lab Tested™ full-spectrum hemp oil and THC-free isolate. The Brightfield Group recently reported that the U.S. CBD pet product market was worth $32 million in 2018 and is estimated to grow to at least $1.16 billion by 2022.

"I consider myself lucky to have spent multiple years in leadership in the pet industry prior to becoming President of HempMeds. There are few industries that are as passionate and committed to providing the best care possible to their loved ones," said HempMeds® President Todd Morrow. "Being a pet lover myself, it just made sense to capitalize on our innovation, quality, standards and testing we require of all our products for people and applying that capability to improving pets' lives. I know pet parents, rescues, shelters and the pet industry as a whole share the same desire to help improve pets' lives and they need to have confidence they're getting the same commitment to quality as our human customers expect. Behaviorally, socially, and physically, Hemp for Pets by HempMeds was developed with a dedication to providing the highest quality and most powerful hemp solutions to make a positive difference in pets' lives."

SuperZoo was established by the World Pet Association in 1950 as an annual gathering place for the entire pet product industry to connect, learn and do business. The show has continued to grow for the past 69 years and now boasts more buyers and education hours than any other industry event on the continent. With its diverse education offerings and easy-to-shop show floor, SuperZoo has earned its reputation as North America's premier pet retail event. In 2018, SuperZoo hosted almost 10,000 attendees and 1,200 exhibitors.

"As shown by the $33 billion Americans spent on pet food and treats in 2018, it's obvious that the pet product market is not slowing down," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "For over a decade our Company has offered the many potential benefits of CBD to humans around the world and we look forward to providing them to our customers' pets as well."

HempMeds® was the first company to ever bring hemp-based CBD oil products to market in the U.S. in 2012 and was the first to both make CBD products available in bulk for U.S. consumers. HempMeds® was also the first-ever company to receive historic federal government import approvals for its CBD products in the nations of Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Paraguay, as well as the first to have CBD products listed in the Prescribers Digital Reference and one of the first to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority.

