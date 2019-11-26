HempMeds®, Subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., Announces Partnership with Sezzle to Offer New Stress-Free Payment Solution

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc . (OTC: MJNA) ("the Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds® has partnered with Sezzle, a leading alternative digital payment platform, to offer customers cutting-edge payment alternatives.

HempMeds® customers can choose Sezzle at checkout to delay full payment for their items, at zero percent interest. Consumers receive their items right away and Sezzle pays merchants upfront and assumes all repayment risk. Sezzle requires a 25 percent down payment at the time of purchase and the remaining balance is automatically scheduled as three equal-installment payments to be paid every two weeks.

"For many, budgets can be tight during the holidays, and we want to keep working to show our customers that we're always developing new methods to improve their experience," said HempMeds® President Todd Morrow. "Partnering with Sezzle means that we can provide our customers with an easy way to lift some of the financial burden during this expensive time of year."

HempMeds® was the first company to ever bring hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil products to market in the U.S. and was also the first to make CBD products available in bulk for U.S. consumers. HempMeds® was also the first-ever company to receive historic federal government import approvals for its CBD products in the nations of Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and Paraguay, as well as the first to have its CBD products listed in the Prescribers' Digital Reference and one of the first to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority.

"The number of people searching for e-commerce outlets to purchase CBD has increased every year since 2017. In a study conducted at the University of California, San Diego, researchers found that online search volume for CBD in the U.S. increased 160.4 percent in 2018 compared with 2017 and is expected to increase by 117.7 percent in 2019 compared to 2018," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "With the number of new consumers becoming interested in purchasing CBD, we believe that Sezzle is a great opportunity to make our CBD products more accessible to people of all socioeconomic backgrounds."

About HempMeds®

HempMeds® is a corporate portfolio company of Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) and the Company's exclusive master distributor and contracted marketing company, handling sales and distribution.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

About Sezzle

Sezzle is an innovative payment platform whose mission is to financially empower the next generation. Recognized for fintech innovation, and outstanding customer reviews, Sezzle offers a "buy-now, pay-later" service that does not require shoppers to enter into a traditional loan or pay any upfront fees or interest. Sezzle is certified up to PCI DSS Level 1 as a Service Provider.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

