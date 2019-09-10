HempMeds®, Subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., Announces Presence at Natural Products Expo East

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) ("the Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds® will be attending and exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sept. 11-14.

According to a 2019 report by Natural Food Merchandiser magazine, the Natural Products Market produced over $158 million in sales in 2018 and is projected to grow by 49 percent in 2019. In the same report, ninety-two percent of retailers surveyed reported selling cannabidiol (CBD) in some capacity.

At the conference, HempMeds® will exhibit its well-trusted hemp-derived CBD lifestyle brands such as its Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ and Dixie Botanicals® as well as the Company's Personal Care Line of hair and skincare products, Everyday Wellness Line of functional products and brand new pet products.

"We are excited to exhibit our industry-leading hemp CBD products at one of the largest natural products expos in the world," said HempMeds® President Todd Morrow. "The reception and acceptance of CBD products by the natural products industry has been inspiring and helped develop this rapidly growing new market. Recently, I've felt encouraged by the amount of research that continues to be funded to understand how CBD interacts with our bodies and how we can create products that will benefit our customers in the most efficient way."

Natural Products Expo East, hosted at Baltimore Convention Center, aims to connect retailers, wholesalers and producers from across the natural products industry. The three-day exhibition will not only feature numerous companies within the natural products landscape but also offer programming that includes workshops, demos, speakers, education sessions, and more.

"Our portfolio of companies have attended and created a long-running relationship with the Natural Products Expo conferences on both coasts over the past decade and we're happy to return once again to connect with business professionals and support the CBD industry as a whole," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "Only a few years ago we were one of the very few exhibitors selling CBD at Natural Products Expo East and now CBD retailers and other cannabis companies dominate the expo floor. We are happy to see this as an example of overall improved industry awareness and popularity in the U.S."

HempMeds® was the first company to ever bring hemp-based CBD oil products to market in the U.S. in 2012 and was also the first to make CBD products available in bulk for U.S. consumers. HempMeds® was also the first-ever company to receive historic federal government import approvals for its CBD products in the nations of Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and Paraguay, as well as the first to have CBD products listed in the Prescribers' Digital Reference and one of the first to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. From online store to packaged product, HempMeds® believes integrity and adherence to high standards deliver the best quality hemp oil for its customers. The Company distributes worldwide, providing industry-leading products to wholesalers, affiliates, and retail customers.

Visit booth #6414 to learn more about these products. Please contact kathryn@cmwmedia.com to schedule any onsite interviews.

For more information about HempMeds®, please visit www.hempmedspx.com .

About HempMeds®

HempMeds® is a corporate portfolio company of Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) and the Company's exclusive master distributor and contracted marketing company, handling sales and distribution.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here .

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

P. (858) 283-4016

Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medicalmarijuanainc.com

