HempMeds®, Subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., Becomes One of the First Companies to Join Recently Launched Leafly Market

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds® has become one of the first 21 companies to be listed on the Leafly Market, an online store with the largest selection of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products independently tested for cannabinoid potency, pesticides and heavy metals.

"We are excited and hopeful that Leafly has created a market for companies such as ourselves who want to create and sell safe, consistent CBD products that consumers can trust," said HempMeds® President Todd Morrow. "There's still a lot to be learned about the many benefits of CBD but this new platform brings another layer of confidence to the legitimacy of our products and our mission to expand access to CBD worldwide."

All products on Leafly Market have been independently tested by Leafly Certified Labs to ensure accurate CBD levels, THC levels at or below legal requirements, and freedom from dangerous levels of heavy metals and pesticides. The Leafly Market also offers consumers detailed educational content and the ability to chat with product experience experts in real-time, allowing an additional opportunity for new HempMeds® customers to learn more about its products.

"This is a phenomenal opportunity for our Company to expand its loyal customer base online and reach new consumers who are looking to make knowledgeable CBD purchasing decisions," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "With the CBD market estimated by the Brightfield Group to reach $22 billion by 2022, we have a tremendous opportunity to capitalize on its current popularity and bring significant shareholder value."

About HempMeds®

HempMeds® is a corporate portfolio company of Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) and the Company's exclusive master distributor and contracted marketing company, handling sales and distribution.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

