HempMeds®, Subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., Launches New High-Potency CBD Formulation of Its Active Relief Roll-On Topical

"In addition to their many potential wellness benefits, topical CBD products have expanded the world's acceptance of hemp and cannabinoids," said Dr. Stuart Titus, CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc. "People have a general understanding that applying a lotion isn't going to get you high or impact your cognitive function, they're more willing to try CBD topical products than something they might have to take orally and from there may become curious to learn what it really is and does."

HempMeds® Active Relief Roll-On is now available in a new reformulation with 450 mg of CBD and Arnica. Arnica has been researched as a soothing herb, often as a way to reduce swelling. The CBD found in the product comes from CBD isolate, a 99% pure CBD powder sourced from all-natural hemp oil. HempMeds® Active Relief Cooling Roll-On is designed to naturally support muscle tightness and discomfort related to physical activity.

When applied to the skin, CBD diffuses through the epidermis and hair follicles to interact with cannabinoid receptors near the skin's surface, activating the endocannabinoid system, a major regulatory network that keeps your body's functions running optimally and promoting homeostasis.

"It's no secret that the CBD topical market has exploded over the past two years," said Todd Morrow, President of HempMeds®. "We are optimistic that this new formulation of a product that consumers already love will fare well in the $4 billion U.S. CBD market , of which 17% of sales come from topical products."

About HempMeds®

Founded in 2012, HempMeds® was the first company to bring hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil products to market in the U.S. As a subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., HempMeds is the exclusive distributor for premium brands including Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ and Dixie Botanicals®, and operates in all 50 states and 40 countries. HempMeds® is the only company to have its CBD products listed in the Prescribers' Digital Reference (PDR), the only company invited to speak to the World Health Organization and FDA on the benefits of CBD, and one of the first to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. To learn more, please visit www.hempmedspx.com .

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com . To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here .

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

