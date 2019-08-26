HempMeds®, Subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., Releases Hemp for Pets Product Line in Celebration on National Dog Day

Hemp for Pets by HempMeds® was created to help improve the lives of all pets, from nose to tail. The Company, a proud member of the National Pet Supplement Council (NPSC), aims to improve the lives of pets and people naturally with a commitment to ethically-sourced hemp CBD extract and natural ingredients, dedicated scientific expertise and innovation backed by the strictest efficacy testing.

"We don't just want to create great products, we want to do great work. National Dog Day isn't just a great opportunity to celebrate the dogs who have become a part of our family, but also recognize the many dogs who are currently in need of homes or care. There are so many pet parents, rescues and shelters that HempMeds can now aid by providing them with the CBD products they need to help improve the wellness of their pets," said HempMeds® President Todd Morrow. "This is very near to my heart and I am looking forward to spearheading this initiative through our Animals in Need Program."

According to Nielsen analysts, the U.S. pet food and treats market in 2018 reached nearly $33 billion across various retail channels, including local pet stores, vet clinics, e-commerce and more. Compared to 2017 sales, this represents a five percent, or $1.5 billion, increase. The Brightfield Group recently reported that the U.S. CBD pet product market was worth $32 million in 2018 and is estimated to grow to at least $1.16 billion by 2022.

The Hemp for Pets line features an array of CBD-infused products such as:

Hemp Oil Applicators: Available in both three and 10-gram quantities, these minimally-processed, easy-to-measure oral applicators make it easy for you to give your pets CBD orally or mix it into their food. Ideal for small dogs or cats, they contain 500 milligrams and 1,700 milligrams respectively.

Available in both three and 10-gram quantities, these minimally-processed, easy-to-measure oral applicators make it easy for you to give your pets CBD orally or mix it into their food. Ideal for small dogs or cats, they contain 500 milligrams and 1,700 milligrams respectively. Hemp Oil Tinctures: This CBD tincture gives customers a clear picture of what HempMeds® has been known for since the Company started selling CBD products in 2012. These tinctures, which are available in one- and two-gram bottles, contain 100 or 500 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD extract combined with medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) derived from sustainably-sourced organic coconut oil.

This CBD tincture gives customers a clear picture of what HempMeds® has been known for since the Company started selling CBD products in 2012. These tinctures, which are available in one- and two-gram bottles, contain 100 or 500 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD extract combined with medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) derived from sustainably-sourced organic coconut oil. Hemp Oil - Clear Tinctures: These one and four-ounce tinctures contain either 500 or 1,000 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD that is processed through supercritical extraction to remove plant materials, lipids, waxes and THC. It is great for smaller cats and dogs and horses who might find any percentage of THC to be toxic.

These one and four-ounce tinctures contain either 500 or 1,000 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD that is processed through supercritical extraction to remove plant materials, lipids, waxes and THC. It is great for smaller cats and dogs and horses who might find any percentage of THC to be toxic. Hemp Oil Itch and Hot Spot Balm: Just like human skin, pet skin requires care and maintenance, too. Give your pet the skincare they need with this beeswax, ginger root and hemp oil rich balm that has 50 milligrams of CBD in each container. It also comes in a travel size.

"There are many studies providing evidence that CBD has a variety of wellness benefits for pets including improved cardiovascular function, neurological health and behavior, healthy joints and hips, and healthy skin and coats," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "Our pet-focused products are made with the Company's Triple Lab Tested™ full-spectrum hemp oil and THC-free isolate to offer pets the same high quality that we've been providing to humans for many years."

Rescues and Shelters interested in learning more about the HempMeds® Animals in Need Program can visit http://hempmedspx.com/animalsinneed.

To learn more or to purchase Hemp for Pets by HempMeds® products, please visit https://hempmedspx.com/cbd-for-pets/.

About HempMeds®

HempMeds® is a corporate portfolio company of Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) and the Company's exclusive master distributor and contracted marketing company, handling sales and distribution.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

P. (858) 283-4016

Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cmwmedia.com

