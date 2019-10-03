Hemp's Headache Over - Portable THC Test with LightLab Cannabis Analyzer by Orange Photonics

"As the hemp industry evolves so must law enforcements' ability to identify legal cannabis," notes Detective Alex Poston, of the Shelby County Sheriff's Narcotics Division, which serves the greater Memphis Tennessee metropolitan area and surrounding rural communities. "LightLab's ability to conduct a quantitative test of suspect cannabis in a matter of minutes is a game changer. Officers now have the ability to differentiate hemp from marijuana with this mobile device."

The data the instrument offers helps law enforcement avoid confiscating hemp plants and products which comply with the Federal limit of .3%THC.

Designed for the non-technical user, LightLab Cannabis Analyzer combines liquid chromatography and spectroscopy, the same technology used in testing laboratories, to analyze up to eight Cannabinoids in wet or dry material, concentrates, and infused products. LightLab is used in mobile compliance applications by law enforcement, departments of agriculture, fish & wildlife. LightLab is also used for in-house quality control and research applications by cultivators, processors and colleges.

"The LightLab from Orange Photonics was my pick after extensive research and peer-based reviews. I have no formal education in science, so I needed something that I could learn to use fairly quickly, with a good price point," states Kara Youngblood, Compliance Manager for JKKY Farms. "It was important for me to have a tester that I could use to analyze the multiple strains we had planted throughout the seasons to determine which varieties had the best yield and grew best on our farm. LightLab makes it easy to keep an eye on our THC levels for state compliance purposes."

LightLab's intuitive touchscreen interface relays step-by-step instructions allowing non-technical users to accurately determine THC content in a plant or plant-derived product in just ten minutes. Rugged and portable, LightLab weighs just eleven pounds and has an eight-hour battery life. Its hardened analytical components and accurate performance makes LightLab the go-to tool for remote hemp compliance testing and cannabinoid measurement.

About Orange Photonics

Orange Photonics is a four-year-old technology company located in New London, New Hampshire. Orange Photonics LightLab Cannabis Analyzer, is a liquid chromatography based, portable cannabinoid analyzer, designed for non-technical users. LightLab measures eight cannabinoids and terpenes, in wet or dry material, concentrates and infused products. LightLab's Hemp Compliance Module quantifies THC content down to .03%, ten times lower than the federal threshold. Orange Photonics' analytical instrumentation serves the needs of the cannabis industry, counting cultivators, extractors, departments of agriculture, law enforcement, universities, testing laboratories, infused products producers, and regulators among its customers.

