HempStaff, Leading Cannabis Recruiting Agency, Announces Boston Dispensary Training Course Giveaway at New England Cannabis Convention

KEY LARGO, Fla., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HempStaff, a leader in recruiting for employees in the cannabis and hemp industries for nearly five years that has trained over 6,700 students in 20 states, announces the Company's Boston dispensary job training courses on March 24, 2019, and the celebration of the Company's five-year anniversary while exhibiting at the New England Cannabis Convention on March 22 through March 24 in Boston, Massachusetts.

HempStaff will be exhibiting at the East Coast's largest cannabis industry event, New England Cannabis Convention, in booth #609. During the conference, those who visit the booth will have the opportunity to enter a drawing to attend the Company's Boston dispensary training course. The course will take place March 24, and the winner will be able to attend either the 8:00 a.m. or the 1:30 p.m. training course that will be held at the DoubleTree Boston Logan Airport (201 Everett Ave, Chelsea, MA 02150). To enter to win, attendees of the conference must provide HempStaff with a business card, and at the end of conference hours, on Friday and Saturday, HempStaff will be selecting a winner. Participants do not need to be present to win.

The Company's unique training for cannabis jobs in Massachusetts is open to any interested party. Each of the two sessions is four hours long and includes laws and regulations, the science of cannabis, training on how to be a successful dispensary worker, along with a resume review, resume training, education on how to confidently approach interviews, and more. The course is a one-of-a-kind way to learn more about working in the cannabis industry and provides attendees with knowledge that can help them go far in the industry. Tickets are $249 in advance online or $300 cash at the door.

"Massachusetts was the first state on the east coast to open doors to adult-use dispensaries in November 2018 and is one of 10 states in the United States where adult-use is legal," said HempStaff CEO James Yagielo. "Currently, there is an expected 9,500 jobs in the cannabis market within the next 12 months in the state alone. By hosting dispensary training in Boston, especially since adult-use legalization, we are able to help fill these in-demand jobs with skilled and knowledgeable people."

HempStaff travels around the country hosting various dispensary training courses, educating attendees on the laws and regulations of the state, providing the tools necessary to be a skilled budtender, and provides a comprehensive understanding of the industry. The goal for the course is to give the knowledge to entry-level employees to be successful dispensary workers and to help boost resumes of interested, potential employees and help these individuals stand out by providing a certification test at the end of each course. The test allows those who pass to obtain a HempStaff Certification and add "HempStaff Certified" to their resume.

To set up a one-on-one meeting with HempStaff at the New England Cannabis Convention, please contact hempstaff@cmwmedia.com. To learn more about what students will learn at the Massachusetts course or to purchase tickets, visit www.hempstaff.com.

ABOUT HEMPSTAFF

HempStaff was founded in April 2014 by husband and wife duo, James and Rosie Yagielo. The company has quickly become an industry leader in cannabis training in addition to medical marijuana, adult-use marijuana, and hemp recruiting. HempStaff specializes in finding management-level employees, such as master growers, extractors or dispensary managers. HempStaff also hosts multiple cannabis dispensary training courses around the United States. To date, HempStaff has helped thousands get jobs in the cannabis industry and has trained over 6,700 students to work in a marijuana dispensary in 20 different states.

