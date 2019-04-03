HempStaff, Leading Cannabis Recruiting Agency, Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary and Announces Promotion of Rosie Yagielo to Chief Operating Officer

KEY LARGO, Fla., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HempStaff, a leader in recruiting for employees in the cannabis and hemp industries that has trained over 6,900 students in 20 states, announces the celebration of the company's five-year anniversary and the appointment of co-founder Rosie Yagielo to chief operating officer.

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of HempStaff during the month of April, the company is hosting a giveaway on social media. From April 2 to April 15, 2019, interested persons can be entered to win a free Dispensary Training Course in the state and during the time of their choice. To be entered to win, contestants must like, share and comment on an image that can be found on the HempStaff Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. One winner will be chosen from each of the three platforms on April 15.

HempStaff has been in operation since April 2014 to assist in the placement of top talent in the cannabis and hemp industries. Since the start of the company five years ago, HempStaff has become a leader in the industry that has been pioneering a way for talented individuals to find a career in cannabis.

"Talent comes in many forms," said HempStaff COO Rosie Yagielo. "Just as every other business, we need accountants, administrative assistants, drivers and inventory specialists. Those skills easily transfer to the cannabis industry and are getting people in the door."

HempStaff CEO James Yagielo said, "Being able to celebrate five years in business is monumental for any industry, but especially for the cannabis industry as rules and regulations are changing every day. As we continue to expand our footprint throughout the country, we know the demand for jobs will only continue to grow, and the demand for top talent will grow with it."

To date, 34 states have legalized medical cannabis and 10 states plus Washington, D.C., have legalized adult-use cannabis. The growing number of legal cannabis within the United States had created 64,389 full-time jobs for the legal cannabis industry in 2018 alone, according to a special report by Leafly. According to Marijuana Business Magazine's Salary Survey, the median salary for cannabis positions is $58,511 per year, and master cannabis cultivators can make 81 percent more than a traditional farm manager. HempStaff has seen salaries as much as $180,000 per year in the cannabis industry for specialized individuals.

HempStaff promoted co-founder Rosie Yagielo to chief operating officer to assist with the daily operations of the company. Through this new role, Rosie Yagielo will formulate various strategies for HempStaff to follow as well as facilitate communication throughout the company. Additionally, she is the author and copyright holder for the HempStaff Training Curriculum.

"I am proud to have been on the front lines of HempStaff's growth and commitment to excellence from the beginning," added Rosie Yagielo. "I look forward to further applying my innate understanding of the industry and our company offerings to support HempStaff's rapid growth and success in states nationwide."

To learn more about HempStaff, please visit their website at www.hempstaff.com.

ABOUT HEMPSTAFF

HempStaff was founded in April 2014 by husband and wife duo James and Rosie Yagielo. The company has quickly become an industry leader in cannabis training in addition to medical marijuana, adult-use marijuana and hemp recruiting. HempStaff specializes in finding management-level employees, such as master growers, extractors or dispensary managers. HempStaff also hosts multiple cannabis dispensary training courses around the United States. To date, HempStaff has helped thousands get jobs in the cannabis industry and has trained over 6,900 students to work in a marijuana dispensary in 20 different states.

