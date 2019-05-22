HempStaff, Leading Cannabis Recruiting Agency, Launches New Platforms for Dispensary Training and Recruiting Services

KEY LARGO, Fla., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HempStaff, a leader in recruiting for employees in the cannabis and hemp industries that has trained over 7,200 students in 23 states, has announced it has launched the initial phase of new platforms for dispensary training information and recruiting services.

The new dispensary training informational platform, dispensarytraining.com, is where people who are interested in taking an in-person dispensary training course or webinar can learn more about HempStaff's dispensary training program, view the schedule of classes, register for an upcoming class and view testimonials.

The second platform that is in the initial phase of the launch is cannabisemployment.com. This site provides those who are looking for a career in the cannabis industry the opportunity to view open positions throughout the country. The site also provides job seekers with the opportunity to register for access to HempStaff's services, which guides individuals through the job search process. The services also include lists of current job openings, application process guidance and, potentially, job placement.

The cannabis job market throughout the country is growing at an incredible rate, with opportunities opening for various levels of experience. According to a study, the cannabis industry is poised to grow to at least 330,000 jobs in 2022.

"HempStaff is a unique company because we have multiple services for our customers' varying needs," said HempStaff CEO, James Yagielo. "Initially, we had everything the company offers on one website, hempstaff.com, but have decided to segment these specific aspects of the company between two new platforms to provide each customer an easy route to find the services they are looking for. For instance, someone who wants dispensary training might not be ready to dive into a career in cannabis yet, and the new dispensary training website provides them with an easy, clear-cut way to get information they are after and register for cannabis dispensary training."

The HempStaff dispensary training courses are four-hour, fast-paced classes hosted across the country and online. They help ensure those who are interested in working as a dispensary agent are educated and prepared for interviews when the hiring processes begin. In each class, students learn how to help patients meet medical needs by recommending the right products and dosages. Additionally, students learn how to manage Point of Sale systems, inventory systems and security in the cannabis industry. A resume review is also offered by HempStaff after the class via email.

Those who are interested in learning more about the dispensary training courses can visit dispensarytraining.com or call 833-MJ-TRAIN. To learn more about placement in the cannabis industry, please visit cannabisemployment.com or call 855-MMJ-JOBS. For general information about HempStaff and the services they provide, please visit www.hempstaff.com.

ABOUT HEMPSTAFF

HempStaff was founded in April 2014 by husband and wife duo, James and Rosie Yagielo. The company has quickly become an industry leader in cannabis training, in addition to medical marijuana, adult-use marijuana, and hemp recruiting. HempStaff specializes in finding management-level employees, such as master growers, extractors or dispensary managers. HempStaff also hosts multiple cannabis dispensary training courses around the United States. To date, HempStaff has helped thousands get jobs in the cannabis industry and has trained over 7,200 students to work in a marijuana dispensary in 23 different states.

