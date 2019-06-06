HempStaff, Leading Cannabis Recruiting Agency, to Exhibit at MJBizConNEXT in New Orleans as Industry Job Demand Increases

KEY LARGO, Fla., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HempStaff, a leader in recruiting for employees in the cannabis and hemp industries that has trained over 7,300 students in 23 states, has announced it will exhibit at MJBizConNEXT in New Orleans, Louisiana at booth #1305 June 12 through 14, 2019.

Exhibiting at MJBizConNEXT will allow the Company to network with leading companies, executives and innovators in the cannabis and hemp industries to discuss what is next for both of these booming industries. This conference also provides HempStaff executives the opportunity to educate attendees on the various areas of the Company and how cannabis and hemp companies can benefit from the services offered. The conference is hosted by the respected website MJBizDaily.

"This is a conference that helps shape the future of the cannabis and hemp industries and provides people the opportunity to learn about next-generation innovations that are transforming the industries daily," said HempStaff CEO James Yagielo. "From investors to cultivators, we look forward to meeting new talent and aligning with powerful companies at this conference. This event presents a wonderful opportunity to meet key leaders and share what sets our company apart."

The cannabis industry is the fastest growing job market in the United States and as more states begin to approve adult-use, medical marijuana and hemp programs, there will be a continued demand for jobs. In 2018, there were a reported 64,389 new cannabis-related jobs created, bringing the total number of directly related industry jobs to 211,000.

While the hemp side of the industry is still in its infancy, the hemp and CBD market is expected to exceed $500 million this year and grow to over $22 billion by 2022, according to Cannabis Business Times. HempStaff plans to help others who are attending the conference understand these numbers and how they can offer assistance to companies looking to hire in the cannabis industry.

Throughout the year, HempStaff hosts medical marijuana dispensary training courses across the country. Upcoming training for Louisiana's surrounding states includes Little Rock, Arkansas on June 29, an online webinar for Oklahoma on July 27, and St. Louis, Missouri on September 14. Each class is an intense, four-hour training course on dispensary jobs in the medical marijuana industry, tailored to each respective state. To learn more about the training, view times and purchase tickets, please visit www.dispensarytraining.com.

Those interested in meeting with HempStaff during MJBizConNEXT can reach out to hempstaff@cmwmedia.com to arrange an appointment or visit booth #1305. To learn more about HempStaff, please visit www.hempstaff.com.

ABOUT HEMPSTAFF

HempStaff was founded in April 2014 by husband and wife duo, James and Rosie Yagielo. The company has quickly become an industry leader in cannabis training, in addition to medical marijuana, adult-use marijuana, and hemp recruiting. HempStaff specializes in finding management-level employees, such as master growers, extractors or dispensary managers. HempStaff also hosts multiple cannabis dispensary training courses around the United States. To date, HempStaff has helped thousands get jobs in the cannabis industry and has trained over 7,300 students to work in a marijuana dispensary in 23 different states.

