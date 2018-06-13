HempStaff Reaches Milestone of Over 5,000 Students Certified for Dispensary Cannabis Jobs

MIAMI, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For those looking to work in a legal cannabis dispensary, HempStaff has proven to be a viable first step in entering the industry. Since the company's conception in 2014, HempStaff has trained and certified more than 5,000 students in 18 states seeking job positions in a marijuana dispensary.

HempStaff offers state customized Cannabis Dispensary Training courses around the country in a classroom setting

HempStaff has held its four-hour, state-customized dispensary training classes around the country, certifying students in Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington D.C., Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and California.

Those looking for cannabis jobs face heavy competition; the company has seen anywhere from 100 to 300 resumes for each opening with the number ranging on the high end for entry level budtender positions. Without cannabis experience or training, it can be difficult to receive a call back for an entry level cannabis job, but third-party dispensary training has proven to set an individual apart from the influx of applicants.

"When we started cannabis industry recruiting in 2014, we found a big deficit in those hired for budtender jobs who knew enough about medical cannabis to be a successful employee on day one," says James Yagielo, CEO and Co-Founder of HempStaff. "We collaborated with other industry experts in 2014 and created a crash course for those who had no experience working in dispensaries. The resulting class educates industry hopefuls on cannabis products, cannabinoids, terpenes, dosages and, of course, how to properly interact with a medical marijuana patient."

"While the Dispensary Training focuses primarily on medical dispensaries, the information learned can be applied to adult use markets as well," said Yagielo. "Even in a recreational market, most customers are looking for some type of medical relief. May it be a sleeping aide, pain relief, or just simply to de-stress, medicinal knowledge of cannabis will assist the customer in finding the perfect product for them."

Other benefits of the course include a resume review and free attendance to future HempStaff training courses for the latest updates.

"This is an ever-changing industry, which is why we allow our students to return to future classes at no charge. We are in each area every 4-6 months and the course's curriculum changes every time," said Yagielo. "We understand that with a four-hour training, we are only giving a broad picture of what knowledge is needed to work in a dispensary. Individual dispensaries have their own unique training programs to teach the specifics of their operations and these can sometimes be several weeks long. However, many owners and managers have told us they specifically look to hire HempStaff Certified students, as it makes the learning curve a lot quicker when they already have the knowledge from our course."

For more information on the HempStaff dispensary training for marijuana jobs and to register for a course, visit www.hempstaff.com.

About HempStaff

HempStaff is a marijuana industry recruiting and training agency specializing in finding management level employees, such as master growers, extractors or dispensary managers. The company is also the industry leader in Dispensary Agent Training. For more information, visit HempStaff.com.

