HempStaff Returns to Ohio, Hosts Cannabis Dispensary Agent Training Courses in Multiple Cities Throughout the Summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HempStaff, cannabis trainers and cannabis recruiters for the legal marijuana industry, will be hosting three Medical Marijuana Dispensary Training courses in Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati this summer. In each city, there will be two separate training sessions, the first from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET and the second from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET. The courses cost $249 with prior online registration, or $300 cash at the door, if seats are available.

The Columbus class will be held at the DoubleTree Hotel Columbus - Worthington on May 19; the Cleveland class at the Embassy Suites Cleveland - Independence at Rockside on July 29; and the Cincinnati class will be on-site at the Hilton Cincinnati - Netherland Plaza on Aug. 11.

"As Ohio approaches medical legalization this September, it's important for its cannabis workforce is preparing this summer for what's to come this fall," says James Yagielo, CEO and Co-Founder of HempStaff. "First impressions are important and in light of the scoring issues experienced for grow licenses, it's vital that the kickoff of medical cannabis in Ohio goes off without any major issues. The best way to avoid any problems is to make sure all the bases are covered with education."

In addition to Ohio's cannabis regulations, the course topics include:

Communicating with new customers and medical patients to understand their individual needs

Managing point of sale and inventory systems

How to determine and recommend dosage

Cannabis' effect on the endo-cannabinoid system

How cannabinoids and terpenes can alleviate or reduce symptoms of illness

Top 20 cannabis products on the market

The 4-hour courses culminate in a certification exam that students must score 75 percent or higher to get a HempStaff Dispensary Agent Certification. In addition to education, HempStaff offers recruitment assistance to students, which includes a cannabis resume review and tips on how to make connections with employers looking to fill entry-level positions at dispensaries and cultivation sites.

