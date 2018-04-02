HempStaff Returns to Pennsylvania to Host Medical Marijuana Dispensary Agent Training

PHILADELPHIA, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HempStaff, a leading training and recruitment agency for the legal marijuana industry, is pleased to announce that it will be returning Pennsylvania to host Medical Marijuana Dispensary Training courses in two locations this month – Philadelphia on Saturday, April 7, and Pittsburgh on Saturday, April 14.

The Philadelphia class will take place at the DoubleTree – Philadelphia Airport, while the Pittsburgh class will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn – Pittsburgh Airport. There will be two separate training sessions, the first from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET and the second from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET. The course costs $249 with prior online registration, or $300 cash at the door if seats are available.

"Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program kicked off earlier this year and, while not without some growing pains, it was ultimately a success. With the state recently finalizing its first medical marijuana cultivator and dispensary permits last month and the second round of accepting applications starting on April 5, the need for professional and knowledgeable dispensary workers is paramount," said James Yagielo, CEO and Founder of HempStaff. "Students will leave the course with a firm understanding of the PA Cannabis industry, products, and dispensary procedures. Our goal is to standardize this training to ensure every patient is receiving thoughtful and consistent service."

In addition to Pennsylvania's cannabis regulations, the course topics include:

Communicating with new customers and medical patients to understand their individual needs

How to determine and recommend dosage

Cannabis' effect on the endocannabinoid system

How cannabinoids and terpenes can alleviate or reduce symptoms of illness

Top 20 cannabis products on the market

The 4-hour course culminates in a certification exam that students must score 75% or higher to get a HempStaff Dispensary Agent Certification. In addition to education, HempStaff offers recruitment assistance to students, which includes a cannabis resume review and tips on how to make connections with employers looking to fill entry-level positions at dispensaries and cultivation sites.

Future HempStaff training classes are scheduled for Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts, Florida, and Michigan.

For more information or to the register for a course, visit www.hempstaff.com.

About HempStaff

HempStaff is a marijuana industry recruiting and training agency specializing in finding management level employees, such as master growers, extractors or dispensary managers. The company is also the industry leader in Dispensary Agent Training. For more information, visit HempStaff.com.

