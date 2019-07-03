Hempure Is Only CBD Brand Chosen to Participate in Built Oregon's First Consumer Product Accelerator

PORTLAND, Ore., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hempure CBD is the only CBD brand chosen for the first-ever Built Consumer Product Accelerator. The accelerator program is a 16-week long program that will begin at the end of June 2019.

Hempure selected as only CBD brand in Oregon's Consumer Products Accelerator

A few months ago, Built Oregon announced that they would be taking applications for their inaugural Built Consumer Product Accelerator . This will be Oregon's first not for profit consumer product accelerator - and one of the only consumer-based product accelerators in the nation. The objective is to provide mentorship and support to Built's cohort companies in areas like finance, operations, branding, sustainability, and more. The program does not cost anything and unlike other accelerators that take a percentage of the company in exchange for participation, Built takes nothing from participating companies. Moreover, the focus on consumer products is distinct from most other programs of the same kind that tend to veer towards technology startups.

After reviewing 70 applications from all over the state, Built Oregon announced the 15 companies that will be part of the inaugural class, Ashland-based Hempure CBD being the only CBD brand. Hempure is also one of eight female-founded and led companies chosen to participate.

Sabina King, co-founder of Hempure says, "I look forward to being mentored by professionals that see and think bigger than I do, that have scaled businesses beyond my past experiences. The wealth of expertise in areas like wholesale and marketing is invaluable."

Not only will the companies have access to knowledge to help them grow, but also to a statewide community of diverse industry experts that can provide mentorship. The current mentor pool stands at over 100 incredible people willing to provide guidance to what Built Oregon calls "some of the most promising consumer product companies in Oregon."

Built Oregon hopes to lay down foundations of support and knowledge for companies through the state, making Oregon the leader in consumer product innovation and development. The other companies chosen to participate in the program are Goodwell Co ., TREW , TEADORA , The Bitter Housewife , Spaceman , Roons , Velomacchi , Riff Cold Brewed , Ma Wovens , Tan Tan Foods , HEM Mills, Pan's Mushroom Jerky , Deadstock Coffee and Sensi Graves Bikinis .

Follow the journey on Facebook and Instagram , where she will share learnings, insights, and experiences during Hempure CBD's participation in Built Oregon's Consumer Product Accelerator. Hempure's CBD educational course and CBD products can be found at https://www.hempurecbd.com.

