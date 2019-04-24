Hempure Launches Interactive Hemp Chat Bot

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hempure, a CBD supplement company, has launched Dr. Hemphry – an interactive chat bot that answers all your CBD and hemp related questions.

Hemp, and more specifically, the compound found in hemp known as CBD, is one of the hottest wellness trends today. However, there is still a lot of confusion as to how, why, and if it works.

No appointment necessary to talk with Hempure's new Hemp Bot - designed to provide information on Hemp, CBD and more. Hempure's Hemp bot, Dr. Hemphry, provides education and important information on Hemp, CBD and the Endocannabinoid System of the Human Body.

"Most people have heard of CBD, but still have a lot of question marks around the term. Dr. Hemphry provides a fluid, guided conversation can lead us to new information in a way that digging around aimlessly on the internet won't. Dr. Hemphry makes things easy." states Hempure founder Sabina King.

Conversations with Dr. Hemphry are free on Hempure's website .

In addition to Dr. Hemphry, Hempure has taken other steps to make information about CBD more accessible, such as their CBD Textbook and CBD Crash Course 101 .

"For the average person, there's a lot of misconception about CBD and the hemp plant. That's the unfortunate result of a decades-long federal prohibition," Hempure founder Sabina King states. "That's why educating individuals on the science behind hemp is part of the Hempure mission."

King points out that most people aren't even aware that there is a system in the body known as the endocannabinoid system – and that's what CBD acts on. This is another topic Dr. Hemphry can discuss.

"If you have a question about hemp, Dr. Hemphry's your go-to person! Knowledge is power – the better you understand the endocannabinoid system, CBD, and hemp, the more you'll embrace it and reap its benefits."

To start chatting with Dr. Hemphry visit her office on the Hempure website .

