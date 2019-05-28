HempWave Names Michael Cashion Chief Sales Strategist

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HempWave announced today the addition of business development executive Michael Cashion as Chief Sales Strategist.

HempWave CEO David Soto said, "As we advance our goals of helping farmers to access the burgeoning hemp economy made possible by the 2018 Farm Bill, it's essential that we have a sales executive with Michael's extensive agricultural background and network. His superior capacity for this crucial role further strengthens our position as a premium brand in the space."

Cashion has a long history in farming with a focus in industrial distribution and process control. Michael has extensive experience in business development specifically in emerging markets. Cashion joins HempWave after nearly four years as Chief Revenue Officer of a global material supply firm.

As of February 2019, HempWave has agreed to be acquired by Celexus, Inc. and operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of that company. It is anticipated that the acquisition will be finalized in the coming months.

For more information about HempWave or becoming a HempWave agricultural partner, please visit www.HempWave.com or email info@HempWave.com .

About HempWave

Formed in 2018, HempWave partners with farmers across the country to grow, cultivate, and harvest commercial-grade hemp plants and seeds to produce medicinal grade cannabidoils (CBD oils) and other hemp byproducts. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, as of 2018 preliminary clinical research on cannabidiol included studies of anxiety, cognition, movement disorders, and pain.

About Celexus

Celexus, Inc. (OTCBB: CXUS) a strategic partner of HempWave is an acquisition, management and holding company for early and mid-stage high growth businesses and technologies within the hemp industry. It is the objective of Celexus, Inc. to represent every aspect of the hemp farming industry from seeds and extraction to wholesale and retail distribution. Due to the recent passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, Celexus management feels very comfortable in entering the rapidly growing hemp and CBD market. For more information, please visit the Celexus website at www.celexus-inc.com.

SOURCE HempWave

