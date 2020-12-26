HempWholesaler.com Announces Distribution Partnership With Jeffrey's Hemp Cigarettes

Jeffrey's Hemp exemplifies its dedication to providing plant-based tobacco cigarette alternatives that look and feel just like a typical tobacco smoking experience. The only difference is these cigarettes contain no addictive additives, nicotine and contain over 1,000mg of naturally occurring CBD per pack. With products that roughly match in size and weight to a traditional tobacco cigarette, Jeffrey's Hemp has gone the extra mile to duplicate its products in all the familiar ways that tobacco users love, making the switch from nicotine to hemp that much more seamless.

"Teaming up with HempWholesaler allows for Jeffrey's to strengthen its presence in the smokable hemp market and therefore become more widely accessible to all who will benefit from the premium product available for sale right now," says Jeffrey's co-founder, Oliver Camilo.

As the leader in CBD and Hemp distribution, HempWholesaler.com offers one of the largest B2B catalogues of high-quality CBD & Hemp products around and a vast distribution channel.

"This strategic pairing will not only benefit both parties involved, but it also allows us to offer better service to a demographic in great need of the life-altering product Jeffrey's offers," states HempWholesaler CEO, Liam Burns.

About Jeffrey ' s Hemp

At Jeffrey's, we are committed to continually pioneering within the hemp industry to provide a more sustainable and better alternative for tobacco users - by combining responsible application of science with organic practices to always maintain a fully natural product.

Our company is built around the core principles of quality, consistency and compassion. To deliver an exceptional product, at an affordable price, that will actually help improve others' lives.

