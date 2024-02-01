Hempz Kicks Off 2024 with Expansion of Beauty Actives Collection and Launch of New Herbal Body Oils

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a trusted source for hemp seed oil-based skincare for over 25 years, Hempz is known for its beloved fragrances and skin-nourishing products, formulated with 100% pure hemp seed oil. In 2023, the brand launched the best-selling Beauty Actives Collection, designed for the targeted needs of all skin types and formulated with beneficial active ingredients to keep your skin feeling soft, nourished, and conditioned. The breakthrough collection features Ocean Breeze Herbal Body Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid, Citrus Blossom Herbal Body Moisturizer with Brightening Vitamin C, Sweet Jasmine & Rose Herbal Body Moisturizer with Vegan Collagen, Cucumber & Aloe Herbal Body Moisturizer formulated with Ceramides + B3, and Lavender & Chamomile Herbal Body Moisturizer with Bakuchiol (Retinol Alternative).

This year, Hempz is thrilled to introduce two new additions to the collection - Beauty Actives Vanilla Lux Herbal Body Moisturizer with Niacinamide and Beauty Actives Tea Tree Herbal Body Moisturizer with Tea Tree Oil.

Hempz Beauty Actives Vanilla Lux Herbal Body Moisturizer with Niacinamide harnesses the power of niacinamide to promote anti-aging and improve the appearance of pores, skin texture, hyperpigmentation. This non-greasy, lightweight moisturizer leaves skin glowing without feeling heavy.

Key Features and Benefits:

Supports a healthy skin barrier

Reduces appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and improves skin texture

Calms the skin, reducing inflammation and redness

Firms and strengthens the skin

Made with 100% pure hemp seed oil

Smells Like:

Sophisticated Vanilla - Notes of creamy vanilla, jasmine, and sweet caramel

Hempz Beauty Actives Tea Tree Herbal Body Moisturizer with Tea Tree Oil is formulated with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties to rejuvenate the skin. The key ingredients include Aloe, Peppermint Extract, and Lavender to support the skin barrier while reducing redness and other skin impurities.

Key Features and Benefits:

Calms visible redness

Soothes dry and irritated skin

Reduces inflammation and breakouts

Leaves skin feeling soothed & fresh

Made with 100% pure hemp seed oil

Smells Like:

Invigorating Mint - Notes of peppermint, tea tree, and lavender

Additionally, Hempz has launched brand new Herbal Body Oils in three of the brand's classic fragrances, formulated with 100% pure hemp seed oil and Vitamin C and E for maximum hydration and overall skin health. The multi-purpose oils can be used in the shower as a shave oil or out of the shower for all-over hydration!

The collection includes Hempz Original Herbal Body Oil, which visibly reduces the appearance of scars and stretch marks while nourishing and hydrating the skin. The Hempz Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon Herbal Body Oil helps to nourish and hydrate utilizing Jojoba seed oil with vitamins and minerals that plump the skin. The Hempz Triple Moisture Fresh Citrus Herbal Body Oil is formulated with yangu oil to aid in providing maximum hydration for those with dry skin, leaving the skin softer than ever. The lightweight oils provide the skin with long-lasting hydration, without clogging pores or leaving greasy residue behind.

Key Ingredients:

100% Pure Natural Hemp Seed Oil: Soothes and protects skin

Vitamins C & E: Promotes a stronger skin barrier

Shea Butter : Keeps skin supple and soothed

: Keeps skin supple and soothed Cocoa Butter: Nourishes the skin and improves elasticity

Jojoba Seed Oil: Rich in vitamins and minerals to seal in softness and aid in skin repair

Yangu Oil: Provides extra layer of moisture

Hempz Beauty Actives Tea Tree Herbal Body Moisturizer with Tea Tree Oil and Hempz Beauty Actives Vanilla Lux Herbal Body Moisturizer with Niacinamide have a suggested retail price of $19.99 and can be purchased online at Hempz.com and Ulta.com.

Hempz Original Herbal Body Oil, Hempz Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon Herbal Body Oil, and Hempz Triple Moisture Fresh Citrus Herbal Body Oil have a suggested retail price of $12.99 and can be purchased online at Hempz.com or Ulta.com.

About Hempz

Since 1998, Hempz has encouraged people to turn over a new leaf when it comes to their body, bath, skin, and hair care. Armed with two decades of experience, products powered by nature, and exclusive scent blends customers love, Hempz is dedicated: to creating hemp seed oil-infused products that give skin and hair intense hydration. The secret? It's in the seed. Every Hempz product is formulated with 100% Pure Hemp Seed Oil. Hempz products are vegan, cruelty-free, THC-free, gluten-free, paraben-free, made in the USA and are formulated with non-toxic, plant-based ingredients.

For additional information about Hempz, visit www.hempz.com and follow Hempz on Facebook (@HempzProducts), Instagram (@HempzOfficial) and TikTok (@HempzOfficial).

