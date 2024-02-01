Hempz Kicks Off 2024 with Expansion of Beauty Actives Collection and Launch of New Herbal Body Oils

News provided by

Hempz

01 Feb, 2024, 08:07 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a trusted source for hemp seed oil-based skincare for over 25 years, Hempz is known for its beloved fragrances and skin-nourishing products, formulated with 100% pure hemp seed oil. In 2023, the brand launched the best-selling Beauty Actives Collection, designed for the targeted needs of all skin types and formulated with beneficial active ingredients to keep your skin feeling soft, nourished, and conditioned. The breakthrough collection features Ocean Breeze Herbal Body Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid, Citrus Blossom Herbal Body Moisturizer with Brightening Vitamin C, Sweet Jasmine & Rose Herbal Body Moisturizer with Vegan Collagen, Cucumber & Aloe Herbal Body Moisturizer formulated with Ceramides + B3, and Lavender & Chamomile Herbal Body Moisturizer with Bakuchiol (Retinol Alternative).

Continue Reading
Hempz
Hempz
Hempz
Hempz

This year, Hempz is thrilled to introduce two new additions to the collection - Beauty Actives Vanilla Lux Herbal Body Moisturizer with Niacinamide and Beauty Actives Tea Tree Herbal Body Moisturizer with Tea Tree Oil.

Hempz Beauty Actives Vanilla Lux Herbal Body Moisturizer with Niacinamide harnesses the power of niacinamide to promote anti-aging and improve the appearance of pores, skin texture, hyperpigmentation. This non-greasy, lightweight moisturizer leaves skin glowing without feeling heavy.

Key Features and Benefits:

  • Supports a healthy skin barrier
  • Reduces appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and improves skin texture
  • Calms the skin, reducing inflammation and redness
  • Firms and strengthens the skin
  • Made with 100% pure hemp seed oil

Smells Like:

  • Sophisticated Vanilla - Notes of creamy vanilla, jasmine, and sweet caramel

Hempz Beauty Actives Tea Tree Herbal Body Moisturizer with Tea Tree Oil is formulated with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties to rejuvenate the skin. The key ingredients include Aloe, Peppermint Extract, and Lavender to support the skin barrier while reducing redness and other skin impurities.

Key Features and Benefits:

  • Calms visible redness
  • Soothes dry and irritated skin
  • Reduces inflammation and breakouts
  • Leaves skin feeling soothed & fresh
  • Made with 100% pure hemp seed oil

Smells Like:

  • Invigorating Mint - Notes of peppermint, tea tree, and lavender

Additionally, Hempz has launched brand new Herbal Body Oils in three of the brand's classic fragrances, formulated with 100% pure hemp seed oil and Vitamin C and E for maximum hydration and overall skin health. The multi-purpose oils can be used in the shower as a shave oil or out of the shower for all-over hydration!

The collection includes Hempz Original Herbal Body Oil, which visibly reduces the appearance of scars and stretch marks while nourishing and hydrating the skin. The Hempz Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon Herbal Body Oil helps to nourish and hydrate utilizing Jojoba seed oil with vitamins and minerals that plump the skin. The Hempz Triple Moisture Fresh Citrus Herbal Body Oil is formulated with yangu oil to aid in providing maximum hydration for those with dry skin, leaving the skin softer than ever. The lightweight oils provide the skin with long-lasting hydration, without clogging pores or leaving greasy residue behind.

Key Ingredients: 

  • 100% Pure Natural Hemp Seed Oil: Soothes and protects skin
  • Vitamins C & E: Promotes a stronger skin barrier
  • Shea Butter: Keeps skin supple and soothed
  • Cocoa Butter: Nourishes the skin and improves elasticity
  • Jojoba Seed Oil: Rich in vitamins and minerals to seal in softness and aid in skin repair
  • Yangu Oil: Provides extra layer of moisture

Hempz Beauty Actives Tea Tree Herbal Body Moisturizer with Tea Tree Oil and Hempz Beauty Actives Vanilla Lux Herbal Body Moisturizer with Niacinamide have a suggested retail price of $19.99 and can be purchased online at Hempz.com and Ulta.com.

Hempz Original Herbal Body Oil, Hempz Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon Herbal Body Oil, and Hempz Triple Moisture Fresh Citrus Herbal Body Oil have a suggested retail price of $12.99 and can be purchased online at Hempz.com or Ulta.com.

About Hempz
Since 1998, Hempz has encouraged people to turn over a new leaf when it comes to their body, bath, skin, and hair care. Armed with two decades of experience, products powered by nature, and exclusive scent blends customers love, Hempz is dedicated: to creating hemp seed oil-infused products that give skin and hair intense hydration. The secret? It's in the seed. Every Hempz product is formulated with 100% Pure Hemp Seed Oil. Hempz products are vegan, cruelty-free, THC-free, gluten-free, paraben-free, made in the USA and are formulated with non-toxic, plant-based ingredients. 

For additional information about Hempz, visit www.hempz.com and follow Hempz on Facebook (@HempzProducts), Instagram (@HempzOfficial) and TikTok (@HempzOfficial).

SOURCE Hempz

Also from this source

Hempz to Launch Limited-Edition Holiday Collection with First-Ever Consumer Pop-Up Activation in New York City!

Hempz is thrilled to announce its first-ever consumer pop-up activation to celebrate the launch of its limited-edition holiday collection, featuring...
25 Years of Hempz!

25 Years of Hempz!

Hempz, the leader in creating 100% hemp seed oil-infused products with beloved fragrances, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. For over two and a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Cannabis

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.