Hempz Unveils Its Most Significant Rebrand in 25 Years, Introducing a Modern Look for the Next Generation of Beauty Consumers

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hempz, the leader in 100% hemp seed oil–infused body care, today revealed a complete brand redesign — the most extensive update in its 25-year history. The refresh includes a new logo, elevated packaging, updated fragrance storytelling, and a modern visual identity aimed at today's ingredient-conscious, scent-driven beauty consumer.

Image courtesy of Hempz

The new design system puts Hempz's signature fragrances and long-lasting hydration at the forefront, pairing contemporary aesthetics with the same skin-nourishing hemp seed oil formulas beloved by millions. Every product remains vegan, cruelty-free, THC-free, CBD-free, petrolatum-free, mineral-oil free, paraben-free, gluten-free, and manufactured in the USA.

"For more than two decades, Hempz has stood for unforgettable scents and serious hydration," said Jennifer Weiderman, Chief Marketing Officer at Hempz. "As we enter our next chapter, we've modernized our look — not what our customers love. This redesign celebrates the iconic fragrances and results that have always set us apart, while positioning Hempz for the next generation of body care enthusiasts."

The refreshed packaging begins rolling out across best-selling collections, including Original, Triple Moisture, and Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon, along with new launches such as Serene Waters with Magnesium and Juicy Peach Slices, available at retailers nationwide and on Hempz.com starting February 2026.

This evolution reflects Hempz's continued commitment to a sensorial body care experience driven by nature-powered ingredients, exclusive scent blends, and uncompromising hydration — now presented through a cohesive, elevated, modern brand identity.

