Hen Up® Launched a Line of Organic Chicken Food Made With Ancient Grains and Superfoods

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hen Up® has officially launched a full line of non-GMO, USDA organic products for baby chicks and laying hens.

Hen Up chicken food is one of the only chicken foods on the market made with ancient grains, superfoods and USDA-certified organic ingredients that read like a grocery list, including wild blueberries, cranberries, oats, peas, barley, corn and wheat.

"We get it: You love your chickens. Their eggs nourish you, and their sheer presence gives you joy," said Kiley Heckman, Hen Up marketing team.

"You want the best for your hens' diet just like you want the best for you and your family. That's what we believe: The chickens that give you real food should also get real food. So, we set out to find the very best organic ingredients to provide complete nutrition for your flock."

In the past year, backyard chicken ownership has boomed. It's estimated approximately 1 million new families joined the chicken movement since 2020, which translates to roughly 13 million additional chickens laying fresh eggs in backyards.

"We know first time or experienced flock families everywhere who are tending to their egg-laying ladies want a happy, healthy and well-nourished flock, and we are happy to provide a chicken food with healthy, nutritious ingredients you can see," added Heckman.

A Healthy Meal for Every Hen

As baby chicks grow from little puffballs into hens, their dietary needs evolve. With that in mind, Hen Up chicken food comes in four varieties, each in 25-pound bags:

Starter Crumbles for chicks growing from hatch to laying age (18-20 weeks) featuring easy-to-peck crumbles made with organic peas, oats, barley and wheat.

for chicks growing from hatch to laying age (18-20 weeks) featuring easy-to-peck crumbles made with organic peas, oats, barley and wheat. Layer Pellets for laying hens 18+ weeks, it's made without soy and provides complete nutrition for the egg layers in your life. It features recommended amounts of protein and calcium to help keep hens healthy and laying eggs with strong shells. Pellets include the added bonus of organic fruits, vegetables and grains mixed in that you and your birds can see.

for laying hens 18+ weeks, it's made without soy and provides complete nutrition for the egg layers in your life. It features recommended amounts of protein and calcium to help keep hens healthy and laying eggs with strong shells. Pellets include the added bonus of organic fruits, vegetables and grains mixed in that you and your birds can see. Layer Mash is similar to Pellets, but with a different texture so you can see all the goodies like organic wild blueberries, cranberries, oats, peas, barley and wheat.

is similar to Pellets, but with a different texture so you can see the goodies like organic wild blueberries, cranberries, oats, peas, barley and wheat. Scratch Grains are made with a blend of organic grains to give happy hens a supplemental treat in addition to their regular food. It also supports a backyard flock's instinctive pecking, foraging and scratching.

Hen Up® products – which came to market in September 2020 – can be ordered through Chewy and Amazon, and are available at select retailers. Learn more at HenUpOrganics.com and follow our flock story on Facebook and Instagram.

Hen Up® organic food for chickens offers nourishing, non-GMO products made with good stuff from the farm like ancient grains, superfoods and other ingredients that read like a grocery list. From freshly hatched chicks to egg-layin' ladies, our products provide balanced nutrition and all the essential vitamins, minerals and amino acids chickens need. Hen Up is a friendly little brand that's proud to be part of Land O'Lakes, Inc., a farmer-owned cooperative. Find out more at henuporganics.com.

