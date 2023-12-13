Henan Redefines Itself by Gaining an Edge in 5G

News provided by

Science and Technology Daily

13 Dec, 2023, 04:37 ET

ZHENGZHOU, China, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Science and Technology Daily: 

Continue Reading
Experts talk about how 5G and other advanced technologies can empower cultural tourism at a sub-forum of the 2023 World 5G Convention in Zhengzhou. (Photo taken by ZHOU Weihai/S&T Daily)
Experts talk about how 5G and other advanced technologies can empower cultural tourism at a sub-forum of the 2023 World 5G Convention in Zhengzhou. (Photo taken by ZHOU Weihai/S&T Daily)

Henan province in central China has been frequently appearing on social media platforms for its innovative representation of traditional Chinese culture in TV programs. However, this month it caught public attention again due to the recently-concluded 2023 World 5G Convention in provincial capital Zhengzhou, where 115 cooperation projects with a total investment of more than 11 billion RMB were signed. The convention has provided new opportunities for the development of Henan's digital economy and informatization.

In April, Henan released a plan to accelerate 5G network construction and industrial development to enhance 5G development.

According to Tao Manxi, deputy director general of the Henan Provincial Department of Science and Technology, Henan has built a new digital infrastructure system to make breakthroughs. It is based on 5G and gigabit optical networks, with computing infrastructure such as super-large data centers as the core. 

The rapid development of 5G has strengthened the convergent development of cross-industries, giving Henan a competitive edge in 5G development. One example is the Jinling Coal Mine in Henan's Dengfeng city. Affiliated with the Zhengzhou Dengcao Group, it has become an intelligent coal mine with 5G signal in its deep underground areas, and a digital intelligent scheduling center equipped with 45 safety monitoring and control subsystems. With 5G, the mine has achieved information sharing, data interoperability and real-time monitoring.

This application scenario was made possible thanks to cooperation with China Mobile and Huawei Technologies, making Henan the first province in China to realize full coverage of commercial 5G-A network in underground areas in October. The uplink speed can go up to 1.1 Gbps, enabling data return from more than 100 high-definition camera videos simultaneously. 

Moreover, 5G-A base station equipment can cover 50 percent more than the area covered by the original 5G network equipment while the deployment cost has been reduced by over 30 percent. Underground miners can use explosion-proof mobile phones to connect with the world outside at any time and report the underground situation. Both the voice and video calls are clear and smooth.

Henan's superior regional transport access, broad market, and massive data resources have contributed to its digital economy development and 5G reform. The integration of 5G with cloud computing, big data, the Internet of Things, AI, intelligent sensing and machine communication has led to the creation of vertical industrial applications in intelligent manufacturing, industrial Internet, vehicle networking, smart medical care and smart logistics.

In November, Songshan Laboratory based in Zhengzhou announced two research achievements: a multi-modal network environment and an endogenous cloud-native security platform. These will be promoted in sectors such as electric power, healthcare and finance to provide Chinese solutions for network environment facilities and network security protection.

"This new round of 5G innovation will bring major opportunities for consolidating Henan's economic strength and building it into an innovation hub in central China," Tao said.

SOURCE Science and Technology Daily

Also from this source

2023 World 5G Convention Seeks Deepening Industrial Applications

2023 World 5G Convention Seeks Deepening Industrial Applications

A report from Science and Technology Daily: The opening ceremony of the 2023 World 5G Convention, themed "5G+ By All For All," was held in Zhengzhou, ...
Science and Technology Daily: AI Governance Should Conform to Human Values

Science and Technology Daily: AI Governance Should Conform to Human Values

"It is a question worth thinking about — how each country manages their AI development, while upholding the principle of the common values of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Art

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.