Henan Xinhua Bookstore Visited Baijiayun and Jointly Explored New Paths for the Integration of Culture and Education

BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baijiayun Group Ltd ("Baijiayun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RTC), a one-stop AI video solution provider, today announced Henan Xinhua Bookstore has visited Baijiayun recently.

Recently, the relevant leaders and representative teams of Henan Xinhua Bookstore visited Baijiayun. The two sides conducted in-depth discussions on cooperation in the fields of cultural dissemination and educational innovation, aiming to jointly promote the digital transformation and development of the industry through complementary advantages.

As an important force in the cultural and educational industry, Henan Xinhua Bookstore has been always committed to providing readers with high-quality reading resources and learning environments. Baijiayun, relying on its leading technological innovation capabilities and rich experience in serving the online education industry, has been deeply engaged in the field of educational technology.

During this visit, the Baijiayun team demonstrated its advanced live-streaming teaching, SCRM, online school management and supervision products as well as smart campus solution cases to the Henan Xinhua Bookstore delegation. These technologies can not only greatly enrich teaching methods but also make it possible for remote learning and personalized education. Baijiayun's mature AIGV video production platform, exclusive customization of digital humans, AI intelligent assistants, AI intelligent outlines and AI learning companion functions also truly bring the power of digital intelligence into all aspects of education.

The representatives of Henan Xinhua Bookstore showed a keen interest in Baijiayun's technological achievements and shared their experiences and thoughts on the operation of physical bookstores, the organization of cultural activities and the integration of educational resources. Both sides agreed that the integration of online and offline is an important trend in the development of the cultural and educational industry in the future. The combination of Henan Xinhua Bookstore's profound cultural heritage and Baijiayun's cutting-edge technological strength is expected to create new value in multiple dimensions such as the promotion of digital reading, the development of online courses and the expansion of educational services.

This visit and has laid a solid foundation for the future cooperation between the two sides. In the future, Henan Xinhua Bookstore and Baijiayun will further strengthen communication and cooperation, jointly explore innovative models for the in-depth integration of culture and education, and provide readers and learners with more diversified and intelligent services and experiences, thus helping the cultural and educational undertakings achieve new development in the digital era.

