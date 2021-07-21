Hence Technologies to Leverage Palantir Foundry

LONDON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hence announced today that it is now among the first start-ups globally to leverage the Palantir Foundry platform. This bolsters Hence's already considerable capabilities in revolutionizing the relationships companies have with their external lawyers and consultants. Hence uses data and AI to help global corporations manage relationships with lawyers and consultants in real time. This levels the playing field between clients and their providers, making the $2 trillion market for legal and consulting services more transparent. Using Foundry, Hence is able to more efficiently integrate and analyse diverse data about these providers in a scalable, secure and robust way.

"Access to Palantir Foundry further accelerates Hence's progress toward being the unparalleled solution for helping organizations take control of their external legal and consulting relationships. Just like building our technology in Rwanda gives us unique access to an untapped talent pool, Palantir Foundry gives us unique access to a world-class platform to underpin our cutting-edge software," said Steve Heitkamp, Hence co-founder and Palantir alumnus.

Hence is joining the first cohort of Palantir's "Foundry for Builders," an initiative dedicated to supporting early-stage companies by providing them with the Palantir Foundry platform, helping fuel their growth.

"We're excited to expand the use of Palantir Foundry to companies that wouldn't normally have access to our platform. As a Palantir alumnus, Steve understands the value of our technology and will be able to utilize Palantir Foundry to its full potential to bolster Hence AI's capabilities and growth," said Palantir COO Shyam Sankar.

Earlier this year, Hence announced the completion of a major funding round, which has enabled it to deploy its solution with a number of top global corporations. To learn more about Hence, please visit https://hence.ai/.

About Hence

Hence is innovative enterprise software that, for the first time, empowers companies to take control of their consulting and legal relationships by providing them with the data and analysis they need to evaluate and make the right decisions for their organizations. For years, companies looking to bolster their teams with third-party legal, consulting or other help have faced an opaque market for professional knowledge services. With Hence, companies will get more value from their professional providers, improving outcomes while reducing wasted time and spend. We do that by using a range of data and our proprietary techniques to help buyers better understand their professional third-party relationships in the context of their broader business goals. https://hence.ai/

CONTACT:

Michael Brunt

[email protected]

SOURCE Hence Technologies