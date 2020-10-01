Hendall Inc. Releases Historic COVID-19 Nursing Home Training with CMS

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, August 25, Hendall launched a first-of-its kind scenario-based training directly to frontline nursing home staff and management nationwide on behalf of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Hendall developed the training based on CMS provided materials that incorporate the most recent lessons learned from nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The training, "CMS Targeted COVID-19 Training for Frontline Nursing Home Staff and Management," is hosted on CMS's Quality, Safety & Education Portal, where it is immediately available 24/7 to the staff of more than 15,000 Medicare and Medicaid-certified nursing homes.

The training focuses on topics critical to controlling the spread of COVID-19, including infection control and prevention, appropriate screening of visitors, effective cohorting of residents, safe admission and transfer of residents, and the proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE). The training features 5 modules for nursing home staff and 10 modules for nursing home management.

For more details on this training, review the CMS press release.

About Hendall Inc: Hendall Inc., based in Rockville, MD, provides its clients with health communications, training and instructional design, web and information technology, and other professional services.

Contact: Adam Lee, [email protected], (240) 428-1154

SOURCE Hendall Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hendall.com

