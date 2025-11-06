Hendershot Cowart P.C. Named to 2026 Best Law Firms® for Houston Litigation - Health Care

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hendershot Cowart P.C., a respected Texas civil trial and health law practice, has been named to the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms® for its work in Litigation – Health Care in the Houston metropolitan area.

Published annually by Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms® has become one of the most respected benchmarks in the legal industry. Inclusion is based on a rigorous selection process that incorporates client and peer feedback, firm data, and assessments from industry leaders. To qualify, firms must also have at least one attorney recognized in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. Selection reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among clients and peers for its professional excellence and breadth of legal expertise.

"This recognition reflects the trust our healthcare clients place in us when the stakes are high," said Simon W. (Trey) Hendershot, Managing Shareholder of Hendershot Cowart P.C. "From regulatory investigations to complex practice disputes, our role is to shoulder the legal burden so our clients can get back to doing what they do best – caring for their patients."

The firm's selection follows multiple individual attorney recognitions in The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch®, including Managing Shareholder Trey Hendershot for his work in Litigation – Health Care, underscoring the firm's depth of experience and commitment to client success.

Founded in 1987, Hendershot Cowart P.C. represents businesses and healthcare providers across Texas and nationwide in matters involving health law and healthcare defense, business litigation, regulatory compliance, medical contracts, licensure defense, and OSHA defense, among other practice areas. The firm combines more than 100 years of collective experience with prompt, personal attention to help clients navigate complex and consequential legal challenges.

Learn more about the firm at www.hchlawyers.com .

