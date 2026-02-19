Henderson Park and Green Room Partners Acquire Pointe Grand, a 288-Unit Multifamily Community

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Henderson Park, the international private equity real estate firm with US headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina and Green Room Partners (GRP), a Charleston-based real estate development and investment firm focused on the acquisition and development of Build-to-Rent, multifamily, and specialty retail properties across the Southeast., have acquired Pointe Grand, a 288-unit garden-style multifamily housing community located in the high-growth Port Wentworth submarket of Savannah, Georgia.

Built in 2021, Pointe Grand's garden style product sits on 36 acres and features modern finishes, including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and white cabinetry. Resident amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, fire pit, dog park, and valet trash service.

Pointe Grand is located near the intersection of Interstate 95 and Highway 21, within a 30‑minute drive of both downtown Savannah and downtown Bluffton. This prime location provides residents with convenient access to regional employment, retail destinations, bustling nightlife, and the soon-to-be completed Anchor Park.

Savannah benefits from a diverse and expanding economy anchored by the Port of Savannah, with a job market focused on skilled manufacturing and distribution, healthcare, higher education, and tourism. According to Oxford Economics, Savannah's population, job, and wage growth are all projected to outpace the national average over the next five years.

Henderson Park and Green Room Partners plan to invest in a series of accretive operational and value-add enhancements to the community's amenities further strengthening its appeal to residents and reinforcing its competitive position within the market.

Nick Weber, CEO and Founder of Henderson Park, commented: "Pointe Grand represents a high-quality, well-located multifamily asset in a submarket benefitting from strong structural growth drivers. Port Wentworth's proximity to major transportation corridors and employment hubs, combined with Savannah's expanding and diversified economy, aligns well with our investment strategy. We look forward to partnering with Green Room Partners to execute a targeted business plan, enhancing the resident experience while strengthening the community's long-term performance".

Rob Tulloch, Co-Managing Partner of Green Room Partners, said: "We've been active in the Savannah market for several years, and Port Wentworth stands out as one of the more compelling submarkets in the Southeast today. Pointe Grand is a well-positioned asset with meaningful upside through disciplined, hands-on management. We're excited to execute the business plan alongside Henderson Park, whose institutional capital and global platform couple with an astute operator's mindset- a differentiator that brings tremendous value to the partnership".

About Henderson Park

Henderson Park is a leading international private equity real estate fund manager. Since its formation in 2016, the firm has invested over $14 billion in building a portfolio of flagship real estate assets, with a presence in major cities and capitals in the United States, UK, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Spain. Henderson Park seeks high quality assets in prime locations where it can identify the potential for unlocking or creating value through asset management and sustainability improvements, or by taking on and working in complex situations. The company's current portfolio is diversified across various sectors such as multifamily, hospitality, student housing, logistics, office and retail, including several real estate development projects. Henderson Park strives to work and build long-term strategic relationships with the best local partners. Henderson Park's US headquarters office is in Charleston, SC.

Visit www.hendersonpark.com for more information.

About Green Room Partners

Green Room Partners is a Charleston-based real estate investment and development firm specializing in multifamily, build-to-rent, and mixed-use assets across the Southeast. Founded by Rob Tulloch and John Lari, the firm's principals have developed or invested in over 4,000 residential units and more than 2 million square feet of commercial real estate. GRP combines deep local market knowledge with disciplined, hands-on execution — from acquisition through stabilization. The firm is actively investing across Charleston, Savannah and the southeastern United States.

www.greenrp.com

