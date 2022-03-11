Hendrick Automotive Group Adds ReconTRAC® Reconditioning Software in all Dealerships

TAMPA, Fla., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReconTRAC® today announced that its reconditioning software solution will be installed at all Hendrick Automotive Group dealerships by the end of 2022. Representing 131 franchises and 25 manufacturer nameplates, Hendrick Automotive Group consists of 94 dealership locations, 21 collision centers, and four accessories distributor installers across 13 states, and will be the largest single user of ReconTRAC in the U.S.

ReconTRAC streamlines the vehicle reconditioning process and offers retailers a range of benefits, including:

Reduced time between tasks with automated workflows, resulting in quicker total turnaround times.

A customizable interface to match the group's pre-existing reconditioning steps.

Tracking on cycle times to reveal inefficiencies and provide accountability.

A mobile application to increase flexibility and usability.

"Inventory turnover has never been a hotter topic than it is today, with retailers seeing record margins on pre-owned vehicle sales at the same time they're getting squeezed on new vehicles," said Brad Schafer, co-creator and director of ReconTRAC. "ReconTRAC can take the vehicle reconditioning process down from a few weeks to as little as a few days, translating into higher monthly volumes and significant increases in gross profit for retailers."

In addition to automating workflows within the reconditioning facility, ReconTRAC streamlines communications between vendors and dealership employees, keeping the process moving off-site and helping ensure outside parties don't slow down cycle times.

"With ReconTRAC's help, we have seen a big improvement in how efficiently we bring pre-owned vehicles to market," said Chris Little, Hendrick Automotive Group vice president of Variable Operations. "The tracking software is easy to use and assists our pre-conditioning team in identifying inefficiencies, allowing us to make an adjustment and quickly improve in that area. With continual improvements over a short period, we are now measuring our vehicle acquisition-to-retail processes in hours – not days. We have gained overall profitability while still maintaining the quality of our pre-owned inventory."

"All of us at ReconTRAC are extremely proud and excited about the opportunity to work with the people across Hendrick Automotive Group," Schafer concluded. "We believe that our partnership will help their dealers realize increased profitability that translates into long-term, sustainable success."

About Hendrick Automotive Group

Representing 131 franchises and 25 manufacturer nameplates from the Carolinas to California, Hendrick Automotive Group is the largest privately held automotive retail organization in the United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company employs more than 10,000 people in its 94 dealership locations, 21 collision centers and four accessories distributor installers in 13 states. For more information, please visit www.HendrickCars.com .

About ReconTRAC

ReconTRAC is a complete vehicle reconditioning solution that implements automated workflows, centralized tracking and reporting, and a work-on-the-go mobile application to streamline the reconditioning process, helping retailers can get their vehicles to lot faster. The company is based out of Tampa, Florida.

