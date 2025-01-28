Hendrick Motorsports and Veriti Partner to Champion Cybersecurity Excellence

Veriti's Advanced Exposure Assessment Platform Will Drive Secure Operations for NASCAR's Most Successful Team

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriti, a leader in proactive security solutions, is excited to announce its new partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, the 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions. As an associate partner of the storied auto racing team, Veriti will provide its industry leading Exposure Assessment and Remediation platform to protect Hendrick Motorsports from evolving cyber threats, ensuring its operations remain secure and uninterrupted both on and off the track.

Hendrick Motorsports is widely recognized not only for its success at NASCAR's highest level but for its innovation and operational excellence. By integrating Veriti's advanced platform, the organization will gain unmatched visibility into its risk posture, enabling the team to remediate exposures efficiently and proactively neutralize potential threats.

"We rely on innovation in every aspect of our operations, including cybersecurity," said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. "Veriti will allow us to more effectively address issues and mitigate threats without disrupting our work, making them an ideal technical partner for our team. Their advanced solutions will keep our systems secure so we can stay focused on winning races."

Proactive Cybersecurity for Hendrick Motorsports: Veriti's platform leverages machine learning and automation to provide non-intrusive assessments of security configurations, predict the ripple effects of remediation actions, and proactively adjust controls to ensure zero business impact. This ensures Hendrick Motorsports can focus on maintaining peak performance, both on the racetrack and within its organization.

"Our partnership with Hendrick Motorsports represents a thrilling opportunity to bring our proactive cybersecurity capabilities to a world-class organization," said Adi Ikan, CEO and Co-Founder of Veriti. "With Veriti's platform, Hendrick Motorsports can remediate risks before they escalate, ensuring seamless operations and enabling their team to concentrate on excelling at what they do best."

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Safe Remediation with Zero Business Impact: Veriti's platform proactively assesses and adjusts security controls, ensuring any changes are verified to avoid disrupting critical operations. Real-Time Risk Visibility: Automated assessments provide direct insights into risk posture, helping Hendrick Motorsports pinpoint misconfigurations and prioritize remediation efforts. Threat Neutralization Before Impact: By correlating exposures with telemetry, threat intelligence, and security control configurations, Veriti helps Hendrick Motorsports get the most out of its existing security tools.

About Veriti:

Veriti is an AI-driven exposure assessment and remediation platform that continuously identifies vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and exploitability across the entire security stack on-prem and in the cloud. By leveraging compensating controls and layered defense strategies, Veriti ensures potential and active threats are proactively managed and remediated – all without disrupting business continuity. For more information, visit veriti.ai and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About Hendrick Motorsports:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (312) and laps led (more than 82,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 40 different seasons, including an active streak of 39 in a row (1986-2024). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Cup Serizes with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 200 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

