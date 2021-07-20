Hendricks Behavioral Hospital to Expand Adult Outpatient Services to Meet Growing Mental Health Treatment Needs in Central Indiana

"Indiana was already experiencing a high opioid use epidemic, and COVID-19 has only exacerbated the situation. People have used various coping mechanisms to get through the stress of the pandemic, which includes use of alcohol and other substances," said CEO at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital, Eva Mancewicz, MPH. "With our focus on care and unparalleled service of our teams, we are addressing the urgent community need with expanded offerings designed to get people the help they need."

Hendricks Behavioral Hospital's Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) is a level of care that provides intense, five days a week treatment for mental illnesses and substance use disorders. In PHP, patients maintain their current residence and present for treatment several hours each day. This program is a step down from 24-hour inpatient level of care or it could be utilized to prevent, avert, or reduce the need for inpatient hospitalization.

The Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) is a level of care that is less intensive than PHP, while still providing comprehensive treatment for individuals suffering from mental illness or substance use disorder. The IOP program generally meets at minimum, three times a week, for approximately three hours per session. Patients maintain their current residence and present for treatment, which provides important support for successful recovery and helps prevent relapse. The program is often a preferred option for individuals who are transitioning back into everyday life, work, and family commitments.

In addition to the expanded outpatient programs, Hendricks Behavioral Hospital offers a full continuum of mental health and substance use disorder care, including an Inpatient Intensive Care Program, Inpatient Adult Mental Program, and Inpatient Substance Use Disorder Program, including Medical Detox.

Hendricks Behavioral Hospital offers assessments free of charge, and individuals can be admitted directly into the program or referred after an acute inpatient hospitalization. For more information, please call 844-991-9900, 24 hours a day.

About Hendricks Behavioral Hospital

Hendricks Behavioral Hospital's mission is to provide outstanding care, compassionate people, and unparalleled service, offering a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment to patients in Indiana. The state of the art, 112-bed newly constructed facility, provides specialized, evidence-based behavioral health and substance use disorder treatment and offers a 24/7 crisis center that offers no appointments necessary assessments, free of charge. www.hendricksbehavioralhospital.com

Contact:

Eva Mancewicz, MHA

CEO

(317) 406 -8600

SOURCE Hendricks Behavioral Hospital

Related Links

http://www.hendricksbehavioralhospital.com

