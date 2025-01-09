Hengdian Group Capital and Apeloa Pharmaceutical to participate in 2025 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hengdian Group Capital (HgC) and Apeloa Pharmaceutical (subsidiaries of Hengdian Group) will attend the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco from January 13-16, 2025.

HgC CEO Gary Xu and Apeloa VP George Cai will be present along with their teams to connect with industry leaders, explore new opportunities and advance their shared mission of driving healthcare innovation.

Please contact HgC at [email protected] or Apeloa at [email protected]m to set up meetings.

About HgC and Apeloa

HgC is the investment and corporate development arm of Hengdian Group, one of the largest family-owned conglomerates in China. With over $350 million USD in assets under management, HgC's sector focus spans Smart Manufacturing & Renewables, Biotech & Medtech, and Film & Consumer. As part of the Group's globalization strategy, HgC seeks to invest, acquire, and/or license-in companies or products that provide synergistic value to the Group or deliver strong growth potential to its portfolio.

HgC's recent notable investments:

Zelgen Pharmaceuticals (SHSE: 688266)

Weihua New Material (SHSE: 603310)

Corxel Pharmaceuticals

Atomwise

Apeloa (www.apeloa.com), part of Hengdian Group, is a top five pharmaceutical CDMO in China. It has been engaged in CDMO for over 20 years with currently eight manufacturing sites and over 2000 employees. Its R&D centers are located in Boston, Shanghai and Hengdian. Its R&D capabilities include flow chemistry, synthetic biology & biocatalysis, highly potent compound, crystallization & particle engineering, TPD/PROTAC, and peptide. Apeloa has the largest manufacturing capacity among the top five CDMOs in China and has been inspected by the US FDA 18 times since 2006.

Apeloa's key milestones in 2024:

Inaugurated new CDMO R&D Center in the US in Greater Boston focusing on preclinical route scouting, scale-up production, and platform development for PROTAC, ADC and peptide synthesis Celebrated the company's 35th anniversary with a grand gala titled "Together, Towards Tomorrow" at the Palazzo Reale in Milan Gained FDA approval for Amantadine Hydrochloride tablets, an antidyskinetic medicine used to treat Parkinson's disease and symptoms Gained FDA approval for Metoprolol Succinate extended-release tablets, used to treat hypertension, angina and chronic heart failure Launched API product Gabapentin, an epilepsy medication, produced more sustainably and with reduced environmental impact; CEP submitted

