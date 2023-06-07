HENHOUSE CHAMPIONS LOCAL SOURCING AT NEW FAIRFAX BREWPUB

Beloved Sonoma County brewery opens West County Pub in Marin, featuring ingredients from nearby farms and an innovative zero-waste growler program

FAIRFAX, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HenHouse Brewing Co. has announced the opening of West County Pub, a new brewery and kitchen in Fairfax. The brewpub will produce HenHouse's characteristic big flavors with less carbon by partnering with local grain-growers and maltsters, and offering beer to-go in reusable containers. The kitchen, headed by Executive Chef Lauren Garcia, formerly of the Slanted Door and the William Tell House, will feature seasonally available ingredients from local farms, ranches, fisheries, and bakeries.

West County Pub is the first HenHouse location to open outside of Sonoma County and the first with a kitchen.

"We're stoked to support local businesses by partnering with growers like Crane Ranch in Petaluma and maltsters like Admiral in Alameda," said HenHouse co-founder and CEO Collin McDonnell. "We love the idea that someone who grew the grain can come to West County Pub after work and enjoy a beer."

The first HenHouse location to open outside of Sonoma County, West County Pub will have a rotating menu of 19 beers on tap, roughly half of which will be produced on-site and available to-go in reusable, vacuum-insulated, stainless steel growlers. West County Pub will work with independent malthouses to source grain within a 500-mile radius. The smaller batch sizes produced at West County Pub will make it the ideal factory for one-offs, collaborations, and heritage beer styles from all over the world.

West County Pub is also the first HenHouse location with a kitchen, which will be helmed by Chef Garcia. The food menu is inspired by the beer-centric culinary traditions of Korea, Japan, Mexico, Germany, and Belgium. Highlights include ahi poke mini tacos with candied jalapeno, a signature spicy fried chicken sandwich, and a very special burger from a chef whose burger was previously named best-in-county by Marin Magazine.

"It's been really fun to design a menu around beer, using flavors from all over the world," said Chef Garcia. "I'm excited to give people a unique culinary experience and looking forward to building relationships with so many of my favorite local growers and producers."

The new pub takes over the space formerly occupied by Iron Springs Pub & Brewery. It features a large outdoor patio that can seat nearly 200. West County Pub is HenHouse's third location, joining their flagship brewery in Santa Rosa and the Palace of Barrels tasting room in Petaluma.

About HenHouse Brewing Company

HenHouse Brewing Company was founded in 2012 in Sonoma County with the mission to create meaningful employment, improve beer quality for the end consumer, and create wealth for their community. HenHouse believes that beer should be as entertaining as it is tasty, partnering with artists, musicians, and community members to produce liquid entertainment all year long. HenHouse is also deeply committed to uplifting their community, supporting local non-profits through their donations committee. For more information about HenHouse beers and where you can find them, visit www.henhousebrewing.com,

About Executive Chef Lauren Garcia

A California-native, Lauren followed her passion for food to culinary school at The Art Institute of California-Orange County. She began her career working under James Beard Award Winner, Nancy Silverton at Los Angeles' beloved Osteria Mozza. In 2018, Lauren moved to the Bay Area to take the position of pastry chef at The Slanted Door in San Francisco. From there, she was lured up the coast to become executive chef and general manager at the historic William Tell House, where her burger was named the best in the county by Marin Magazine. Lauren brings a passion for our local farms, fisheries and dairies to our pub, sourcing her ingredients entirely from North Bay purveyors to create coastal California cuisine that is seasonal, sustainable and delicious.

About Brewpub Brewer Alex Whitehurst

Alex joined HenHouse in 2019 after three years at San Francisco's Fort Point Brewing. Originally from Los Banos, CA, Alex received his certification in Brewing and Distilling from the world-renowned Brewing Science program at UC Davis. Alex is no stranger to the restaurant world either. Prior to settling on brewing, he worked for The Thomas Keller Group at the Michelin-rated, Ad Hoc in Yountville. Alex brings curiosity and ingenuity to the brewhouse. It was this trait that landed him the position of Head R&D Brewer prior to moving here to the brewpub. One of Alex's first acts, once he was placed in charge of our pub brewery, was to start us on a path toward becoming a Craft Malt Certified facility with the Craft Malters Guild .

