Henk Hoogenkamp to Take on New Ingredients and Product Development Advisory Role at RiceBran Technologies Reporting Directly to the President

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) (NASDAQ: RIBTW) (the "Company" or "RBT"), a global leader in the production and marketing of value added products derived from rice bran, today announced that Mr. Henk Hoogenkamp has agreed to take on a new advisory role reporting directly to President and CEO Brent Rystrom where he will assist the Company with the development and acquisition of new ingredients and products. In light of his new role with the Company, Mr. Hoogenkamp did not stand for reelection to the Company's Board of Directors at the annual meeting held on June 19, 2019.

Brent Rystrom, CEO of RiceBran Technologies, stated, "We are excited to have Henk take on this important new advisory position that we believe will utilize his extensive experience in food product development as well as his numerous industry relationships. His active guidance will prove to be invaluable in helping us work to broaden the reach of our ingredients while we seek out additional opportunities to maximize the future value of RBT."

Mr. Hoogenkamp served as an independent board member of RiceBran Technologies beginning in 2012. He has authored 25 books and chapters on the importance of dairy protein and plant protein in formulated food and meat products. He has written over 500 articles discussing protein technology and its socio-economic impact, as well as environmental sustainability for future generations. His most recent book, Global Transition, was published in March, 2019. From 1990 to 2006, Mr. Hoogenkamp served as a Senior Director Strategic Technology with the Solae Company, now DowDuPont. He previously served as the President of DMV-Campina USA, now Royal FrieslandCampina, the world's largest dairy protein operator.

Brent Rosenthal, Chairman of the Board, added, "I would like to thank Mr. Hoogenkamp for his many years of service as a Board Member. I am confident that his vast knowledge and experience in the industry will serve us well in this new advisory role. We look forward to this continued relationship and his future contributions to our Company."

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company servicing the food, animal nutrition and specialty ingredient products markets. We utilize our proprietary and patented intellectual property to convert rice bran, one of the world's most underutilized food sources, into a number of highly nutritious and clean label ingredient products. The global target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about RiceBran Technologies' expectations regarding the future contributions of Mr. Hoogenkamp. RiceBran Technologies does not undertake to update forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking information. Assumptions and other information that could cause results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking information can be found in RiceBran Technologies' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent periodic reports.

