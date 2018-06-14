Henk Rogers To Serve As An Advisor For BLMP Network

Rogers began his career as a video game developer, but has since become involved in everything from renewable energy to global peace to interplanetary colonization. The Dutch-American entrepreneur has more than three decades of experience in leadership roles at different companies and foundations. This gives him insight into the strategies necessary for resolving the modern world's most serious problems.

Rogers' skills fit perfectly with BLMP's efforts to disrupt the virtual goods industry. The BLMP platform is revolutionizing the virtual goods market and licensing industry, which is plagued with uncertainty over licensing, payments, and other essential functions. Henk has experience as a content creator, publisher and brand, giving him key insights that will help BLMP bridge these needs of these industries.

BLMP & the Challenges of Virtual Goods

BLMP uses blockchain technology to shore up the most serious flaws of the modern virtual goods industry. Virtual goods are digital items which are purchased and used in video games, on social media, and in other digital environments. Consumers are rapidly buying games, social media items, and other virtual assets as eagerly as physical goods. But growth in this industry has been stymied by a number of factors. Global brands are highly fragmented and have wildly different goals, making it hard to develop a consistent framework for licensing agreements. Many brands and licensors do not make digital asset creation a priority, as their current business operations are focused on real world goods, rather than digital goods.

BLMP resolves licensing problems by applying blockchain technology, (an innovative storage method that links pieces of data to create immutable records) to connect global brands with digital publishing platforms in a an easy-to-use marketplace for licensed virtual goods. Brands and publishers form self-enforcing smart contracts, which automatically creates, distributes, and tracks the supply chain for virtual goods. The blockchain also keep tracks of how branded goods are used, so consumers know those goods are authentic and brands know they're being used with proper permissions. BLMP simplifies the licensing process for companies and individuals to form partnerships, create and identify valuable goods, and secure intellectual property rights.

Henk Rogers

Born in the Netherlands and now residing in Hawaii, Rogers is perhaps best known for his work in the video game industry. He produced The Black Onyx, one of the first role-playing games in history, and secured the rights for Tetris. But he has also worked in a cornucopia of other efforts, including founding and acting as the CEO of renewable energy initiative Blue Planet Energy Systems, as well as founding International MoonBase Alliance, a group that promotes colonizing the moon.

Rogers' experience as a game publisher, licensor, and owner of well-known brand; Tetris will help BLMP's efforts to create a marketplace that addresses the needs of its intended users. Meanwhile, his work in renewable energy, space exploration, and other game-changing initiatives shows he has experience thinking outside the box and finding alternatives to common but unsustainable behaviors. This leaves him perfectly positioned to re-imagine the market for virtual goods, identifying its inefficiencies and coming up with creative, comprehensive solutions.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/henk-rogers-to-serve-as-an-advisor-for-blmp-network-300666072.html

SOURCE Blockchain Licensing Marketplace