Henkel adhesive system recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers for recyclability

APR's process required that the two-component system be tested against guidelines set forth in its Critical Guidance Protocol for PE Film and Flexible Packaging . The Henkel system was tested under challenging test conditions and strict guidance criteria, thus achieving this recognition.

"The Critical Guidance protocol, FPE-CG-01, is the product of multi-industry consensus of key issues related to the recycling of postconsumer polyethylene films," Stephen Alexander, President and CEO of APR, noted in the recognition letter. "The protocol is intended to improve the quality of recycled PE films by helping innovators to make informed decisions about the consequences of PE film innovations. Meeting the Critical Guidance Protocol guidelines is a truly significant step in demonstrating overall recyclability of your product."

Expansion of RE Range

With this recognition, Henkel has been able to expand its RE Designed For Recycling product range, whose products must fulfill certain external testing requirements in relation to sustainability.

"Many of our converting and brand partners are requesting circular economy solutions that enable the recyclability of flexible packages," said Gary Rzonca, Vice President, Packaging & Consumer Goods, North America. "We are proud to receive this recognition, and we remain fully committed to the continual expansion of our RE range to provide our converting and brand partners with comprehensive solutions."

Products in this range are designed particularly with recycling in mind, as they are able to effectively bond multiple compatible layers and have excellent mechanical recycling properties. This material compatibility is central to achieve the optimal result in the mechanical recycling process. The new Henkel RE adhesive range can even be used in a closed loop recycling process for flexible packaging.

"The APR recognition and subsequent addition to our RE range is the result of hard work and dedication by our technical team," said Clay Kellam, Head of Product Development for Henkel Packaging Adhesives. "Compatibility with recycling is an important focus for Henkel innovations and we are proud of this recognition that enables our customers achievement of their sustainability targets."

In the recognition letter, APR thanked Henkel for its cooperation in using this important protocol, which has global impact. As an integral player in the packaging value chain, Henkel is dedicated to driving innovations for more sustainability in production and packaging. Additionally, Henkel is a brand owner itself, with first-hand experience with regard to the industry's needs.

"We can only achieve sustainability and a circular economy by working together across the entire packaging value chain," added Colleen Zielske, Director of Technical Customer Service for Henkel Packaging Adhesive. "Henkel is committed to actively supporting a circular economy by making it possible to return high-quality materials into the loop after use, turning waste back into valuable resources. Adhesives are typically less than 5 percent of total package weight, but their properties make the difference when it comes to the overall recyclability of the material."

For more information, contact us at [email protected].

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2020, North America accounts for 27 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2020, Henkel reported sales of more than 19 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of about 2.6 billion euros. Henkel employs about 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

Press inquiries:

Contact Sebastian Hinz

Phone +49 211 797-85 94

Email [email protected]

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Business inquiries:

Contact Diane Merzbach

Phone +1 908 243 8769

Email [email protected]

Henkel Corporation

SOURCE Henkel