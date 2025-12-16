Henkel and U.S. Soccer Champion Spirit of Giving to Expand Access to Soccer for Youth Across America

Through youth clinics, equipment drives and the Dial® Clean Sheet program, Henkel is helping America's youth build confidence, strength and connection through soccer—while celebrating the power of community.

ROCKY HILL, Conn., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During this season of giving, Henkel is celebrating the collective impact organizations can make together for local communities and young athletes. Through its multi-year partnership with the U.S. Soccer Federation, Henkel North America, a leading manufacturer of well-known consumer and industrial brands including Dial® soap, Persil® and , all® free clear laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, Schwarzkopf® hair care and Loctite®, OSI®, Technomelt®, and Bonderite® adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings, is partnering with organizations to improve access to the game of soccer by creating moments of community, inclusion and opportunity.

The joy of soccer and teamwork on display at the Community Clinic in Tampa, FL. Young players practice their soccer skills at the Community Clinic in Bridgewater, NJ. Soccer coach gives instructions before the play begins at the Community Clinic in Stamford, CT.

Building on this commitment, Henkel is working with U.S. Soccer and the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) to expand access to the game through free youth clinics, community equipment drives that provide needed gear, and the Dial® Clean Sheet program supporting classrooms nationwide—creating opportunities for kids to play, grow and thrive on and off the field.

"At Henkel, we are thrilled to team up with U.S. Soccer to empower the next generation," said Jennifer Schiavone, Vice President, Corporate Communications, Americas. "Through our partnership with U.S. Soccer, we want to create more opportunities to increase access to the sport for young athletes while providing mentorship and needed equipment and giving back to our communities. This is what teamwork in action truly looks like."

Creating Opportunity through AYSO Youth Clinics

This fall, Henkel hosted three clinics, two near Henkel offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey, and Stamford, Connecticut, and another in Tampa, Florida, that welcomed hundreds of young athletes for a day of coach-led drills, team activities and mentorship from American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) coaches and Henkel employee volunteers.

AYSO Youth Clinics offer children of all skill levels the chance to learn, play, and connect, building physical confidence, teamwork and a sense of community. Every participant left with their own soccer ball, T-shirt and Henkel gift bag, which included Henkel household products such as Dial® soap and Persil® laundry detergent for their families to use, along with memories that reinforce the company's belief that sport helps youth grow academically, socially and personally.

"These clinics marked the beginning of our growing collaboration with Henkel, aimed at expanding access to the game and reaching even more children and families," said Dan Howald, Senior Director, AYSO. "Looking forward to 2026 as we continue our partnership to share the joy of the game with kids of all ages and backgrounds and make soccer more accessible, more connected, and more fun for everyone, everywhere."

AYSO is one of U.S. Soccer's 118 member organizations, which the U.S. Soccer Federation oversees as the governing body of the sport in the United States while collaborating to grow the game.

Expanding Reach Through Community Equipment Drives

Two equipment drives were hosted in Chester, Pennsylvania in partnership with Leveling the Playing Field, and Orlando, Florida in collaboration with Sports 4 the Kids. The drives invite fans and families to donate gently used soccer gear—including balls, cleats and nets—to help more kids experience the game.

These efforts provide a way for fans to help, underscoring how small acts of giving can strengthen community connections and open doors for more children to experience the lifelong benefits of sport.

From the Field to the Classroom

Henkel has been longtime supporter of DonorsChoose – a nonprofit that makes it easy to help students in need by fulfilling teachers' requests for classroom resources. Through its® Clean Sheet program, Dial® is making a donation for every "clean sheet" (winning team prevents opposing team from scoring) in a U.S. Senior National Team soccer match, while encouraging fans to also support.

To date Dial® has donated $100,000 to support 339 schools across the country and fund 3,219 pieces of sports and exercise equipment, 555 items of food, clothing and hygiene essentials, and 488 books—extending Henkel's impact from the field to the classroom and helping inspire the next generation.

Together, these efforts capture the spirit of the giving season, uniting organizations to impact communities for generations to come. Henkel and its family of brands will continue to celebrate U.S. Soccer achievements and community impact programs in 2026.

