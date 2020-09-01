Henkel announces the launch of STMNT, a new grooming goods brand, created by three notable innovators in the Barbering Industry

A team of disruptors in the barbering industry, creators Sofie Pok aka STAYGOLD (@STAYGOLD31), Julius Arriola aka JULIUS CVESAR (@JULIUSCAESAR) and Miguel Gutierrez aka NOMAD BARBER (@NOMADBARBER) collaborated on the new collection to not only contribute to, but rewrite the standards of grooming. Made up of four lines, one specifically curated by each creator and a general care line, the STMNT collection features 14 products ranging from shampoos, conditioners and all in one care products to pomades, sprays and powders for both long and short styles.

"Over the past few years, barbering and grooming have evolved. Modern barbering is all about making a statement. It is sophisticated, lifestyle-driven, and genderless," Caleb Foltermann, General Manager STMNT Grooming Goods US. We wanted to pioneer a brand that was authentic to the movement and made grooming products accessible to all. These three creators embody what it means to be a modern barber and they have the deep expertise to formulate products that are truly effective."

STAYGOLD

"There is so much we can do in a free-form art as barbering. It's helped me elevate in so many ways as I connect with different people and inspiration from around the world."

Designed by L.A-based, award-winning barber and international educator, Sofie Pok, the Staygold Collection is a genderless and lifestyle-driven 3-piece set designed to make an authentic, bold statement with a range that goes beyond the ordinary. Sofie's dedication to personal growth and technical perfection is reflected in the formulas – from powders to fibers to transformative textures. Products include STMNT Spray Powder, STMNT Wax Powder, and STMNT Fiber Pomade.

JULIUS CVESAR

"Finding your own statement is super special. It should be something that comes from the heart. Be yourself. Make your statement. Manifest greatness."

Designed by L.A. based barber, educator and show host Julius Arriola, the Julius Cvesar Collection aims to break the mold of grooming standards and inspire people to manifest their own statement in a bold way. These formulas are designed with the ability to cocktail, for truly custom-tailored styling. Products include STMNT Hairspray, STMNT Shine Paste, and STMNT Matte Paste.

NOMAD BARBER

"Traveling the world inspires me in my craft and creation. Embrace the unknown and let the journey become part of you."

Designed by Miguel Gutierrez, UK based traveling barber, photographer, and storyteller, this collection blends his love of travel and photography with a passion for people and barbering to master his craft. Miguel, STMNT's Nomad Barber, brings the very best of barbering from around the world to perfect a range of classical products, including STMNT Grooming Spray, STMNT Classic Pomade, and STMNT Dry Clay.

STMNT CARE

Together the founding collective have also created a 5-piece line up of high-performing care products designed to create the perfect canvas for styling. The STMNT Care core collection includes STMNT Shampoo, STMNT Conditioner, STMNT All-In-One Cleanser, STMNT Beard Oil, and a STMNT Bath & Body Cleansing Bar.

STMNT goes beyond the product, this is a brand with purpose. STMNT is grounded in the idea that everyone has an authentic statement to make and people should stand up for what they believe in.

Join a community that honors craftsmanship and strives to do better than what has come before:

STMNT is available at Ulta beginning in September 2020 with suggested retail pricing ranging from $11.95 – $24.95.

About STMNT Grooming Goods

Founded in 2020, STMNT Grooming Goods is a range of effective, high-performing grooming products with superior formulas designed to be accessible to all regardless of gender or style. Taking a truly collaborative approach, STMNT was co-created by a team of disruptors in the barbering industry who aim to rewrite the standards of grooming by championing individuality, confidence and freedom of expression. For more information on STMNT Grooming Goods and where to find them, please visit www.stmntgrooming.com. Also visit us on Instagram @stmntgrooming.

