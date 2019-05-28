Henkel Enhances Water Conservation Results through Investment in Automated Impregnation Machinery

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Five new high-speed, environmentally friendly LOCTITE® Circular Impregnation Systems are being introduced in North America by Henkel's Transport & Metals business, to advance the Company's vacuum impregnation business for the automotive industry and in support of the Company's commitment to sustainability. Impregnation plays a key role in fully sealing die-cast metal and electronics parts against fluids, gases and other external influences that can cause damage — particularly important as the use of vehicle electronics accelerates and metal castings become thinner to meet vehicle lightweighting needs.

The new Circular Impregnations Systems, which seal porous components and parts through a five-step process, reduces water usage by extracting and recycling excess resin, so that the water can be reused - while maintaining current productivity. Through this process, Henkel has seen a reduction of water usage up to 90 percent — an average of 6,300 gallons of water savings per week.

"Our fully automated impregnation machines enhance quality control, reduce human error and deliver significant environmental and sustainability benefits," said Scott Simmons, Business Development Manager, Henkel Transportation and Metals. "Through recycling excess resin, we can maintain water quality for a much greater period of time, reducing the amount of water that needs to be sent to water treatment facilities each week."

In addition to bolstering water conservation, the innovative new impregnation process improves cost efficiency across water treatment services, production down time for water changes, and resin utilization.

Three new LOCTITE Circular Impregnation Systems are now in use at Henkel facilities in North America, including two in Muncie, Ind. and one in Lincolnton, N.C. Two additional systems are scheduled for installation in Franklin Park, Ill., and Monterrey, Mexico later this year.

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Right Guard® antiperspirants, Persil®, Purex® and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2018, North America accounts for 25 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is a global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2018, Henkel reported sales of around 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 3.5 billion euros. Henkel employs around 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

