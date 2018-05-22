Henkel Helps Improve Passenger Comfort in All-new 2019 Ram 1500

Henkel is also providing its next generation paint shop seam sealer, TEROSON® PV 1098™, on the 2019 Ram 1500. The sealer is used on body panels to prevent water, dirt and fumes from entering the cabin of the vehicle.

"TEROSON 1098 is solvent-free, contributing to a significantly reduced environmental impact," said Paul Drzyzga, Global Key Account Manager, Henkel. "The technology also meets a broad range of applied width and thickness requirements, reducing expenses in terms of material usage and plant maintenance."

FCA US LLC recognized Henkel with the Supplier of the Year award at MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit on Tuesday, April 24 in the category of diversity. The Supplier of the Year awards recognize automotive suppliers that have shown an extraordinary commitment to the Company.

For more information on Henkel's automotive capabilities, visit www.na.henkel-adhesives.com/automotive.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel operates across its three business units – Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care and Laundry & Home Care – in North America. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Right Guard® antiperspirants, professional hair care brand Sexy Hair®, Persil®, Purex® and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. North America is an important region for Henkel: With sales of around 5.8 billion US dollars (5.2 billion euros) in 2017, North America accounts for 26 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs more than 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2017, Henkel reported sales of 22.6 billion US dollars (20 billion euros) and adjusted operating profit of around 3.9 billion US dollars (3.5 billion euros). Combined sales of the respective top brands of the three business units – Loctite, Schwarzkopf and Persil – amounted to 7.2 billion US dollars (6.4 billion euros). Henkel employs more than 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

Contact Carrie McGuire

Phone 248-840-6879

Email carrie.cioffi-mcguire@henkel.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/henkel-helps-improve-passenger-comfort-in-all-new-2019-ram-1500-300652640.html

SOURCE Henkel

Related Links

http://www.henkelna.com/index.htm

