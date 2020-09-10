Henkel Invests Nearly $23 Million to Expand Hand Soap and Sanitizer Production at U.S. Facilities

"We are thrilled to announce a supply expansion of essential products in North America," said Doug Parkinson, Vice President of Operations at Henkel's Geneva facility. "It's not only a win-win for our business, it will support our local job and economic growth. Investing in Dial will provide consumers and businesses with much needed home and personal hygiene products."

To support new lines, which will contribute about 45 to 55 percent of total production at the Geneva facility, the company will be creating 180 new jobs at the plant. The company's facility in Geneva, acquired by Henkel in 2018, will also be re-branded from Zotos Professional to Henkel to reflect the expansion of its operations beyond professional hair care products to supply essential products like antibacterial soap and hand sanitizers.

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer said, "There are now 180 new reasons to cheer every time we wash our hands thanks to the expansion of Henkel's manufacturing facility in Geneva. This will lather up a major economic boost in the heart of New York's Finger Lakes region by harnessing our skilled workforce to manufacture the sanitizers and soaps needed in our homes and workplaces during the pandemic, all while investing over $17 million to create 180 new jobs. I applaud Henkel for doubling down on its Geneva workforce and committing to grow this facility now and into the future."

"We are proud to work with Henkel on this fantastic investment in the Geneva community. Zotos, and now Henkel, are important parts of the manufacturing base in the region and we are thrilled to help more manufacturing jobs flow to the community," said Congressman Tom Reed. "We will continue to advocate for our local economies and always encourage corporations to take a look at the incredible workforce and business environment our District has to offer."

The new expansion includes a $17.3 million investment in new equipment and technology at Henkel's Geneva, NY facility to support production of Dial® hand sanitizers and foaming hand wash, in addition to $2.5 million at the West Hazleton facility. As part of this overall expansion, Henkel has also invested $3 million in additional equipment to support on-site production at both sites.

Some aspects of the new technology will be installed in October and operational in November 2020, and the remainder will be up and running by June 2021.

"This new investment builds our long history of commitment to the Geneva community and sustainability efforts. In 2011, we invested $6 million to build two 1.6MW wind turbines that now provide up to 20 percent of total site consumption equivalency, and on a windy day, the turbines can fuel the entire plant. Additionally, the facility is investing $5 million in a wastewater treatment system that will ensure a clean effluent stream, ultimately enabling reuseable water as a pillar of our community sustainable strategy," said Parkinson. "With this new Henkel investment and the addition of the powerhouse Dial brand, our modern operations support the addition of 180 highly-skilled & talented employees that we are attracting from our local community to help further strengthen the Finger Lakes economy. We are extremely proud to be increasing our essential manufacturing of Dial soap and sanitizer products, during this challenging time."

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Right Guard® antiperspirants, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2019, North America accounts for 26 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2019, Henkel reported sales of more than 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of more than 3.2 billion euros. Henkel employs more than 52,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

