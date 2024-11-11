Henkel Marks New Milestone Reaching Over 5,000 Stamford Students through STEM Education Initiative Henkel Researchers' World

Henkel Researchers' World launched in North America in 2021 to spark interest in STEM among elementary-school-aged children through interactive lesson plans that put them in the role of a researcher. Since the launch, Henkel has partnered with Stamford-based nonprofit organization, Mill River Park Collaborative, to make the program more accessible to the community.

"We're proud of the continued growth of our Henkel Researchers' World program," says Jenny Schiavone, Vice President of Corporate Communications at Henkel. "Henkel is committed to inspiring young students by providing a program that not only meets next-generation science standards (NGSS), but also the curriculum requirements for Stamford schools. Our partnership with Mill River Park Collaborative to deliver the program has allowed us to reach over 5,000 students so far including all the 4th-grade classrooms in the city—and we look forward to reaching even more students next year."

On National STEM Day, 4th grade students from the Stamford's K.T. Murphy Elementary School took a field trip to the Researchers' World classroom in Mill River Park's Whittingham Discovery Center to participate in the "All About Energy" course. "We have uniquely designed all the Henkel Researchers' World courses, tailoring the curriculum to the needs of the students," says Nette Compton, CEO and President of Mill River Park Collaborative. "The 'All About Energy' course helps students explore renewable energy sources and energy conservation in and out of the classroom. It combines lab work, such as building a circuit using solar cells, and the natural resources of the park to learn about Stamford's first energy source; Mill River."

"Programs like Henkel Researchers' World at Mill River Park Collaborative enrich our students' learning experiences and ignite a curiosity about STEM," says Stamford's Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Tamu Lucero. "By engaging young minds through innovative, hands-on activities, this program continues to inspire our youth in and out of the classroom."

Henkel aims to reach an estimated 1,400 students through the program in the 2024 - 2025 school year. In addition to reaching students in the local Stamford area, Henkel employees across additional facilities are hosting Henkel Researchers' World events for National STEM Day and at different moments through the year to spark curiosity and engage their children in science. The company also donated $25,000 to DonorsChoose to support teachers inspiring the minds of students in their local communities.

Since Henkel Researchers' World began at Henkel's Headquarters in Germany in 2011, it has reached over 100,000 students globally. To learn more about Henkel Researchers' World and its curriculum, visit www.henkel-researchers-world.com.

