Henkel Recognized as a 2026 World's Top Disability Inclusive Business

Recognition reflects Henkel's continued commitment to advancing accessibility and fostering a more inclusive workplace.

ROCKY HILL, Conn., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Henkel, a leading manufacturer of well-known consumer and industrial brands such as Dial® soap, Schwarzkopf® hair care, all® laundry detergent, and Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives, sealants and functional coatings, has been recognized as a 2026 World's Top Disability Inclusive Business based on its performance on the Disability Index®, the leading global benchmark for disability inclusion in business.

Henkel was recognized as a 2026 World’s Top Disability Inclusive Business. Members of Henkel’s Awareness of Visible and Invisible Disabilities (AVID) Employee Resource Group host a resource table featuring sign language and educational materials at the company’s Match and Mixer employee event.

Developed by Disability:IN, the Disability Index® is the world's leading third-party benchmarking tool for evaluating corporate disability inclusion and is used by hundreds of leading companies across the globe, evaluating disability inclusion across multiple areas of business using a structured, data-driven methodology that enables consistent benchmarking across companies and industries

Henkel's programs and accommodations for people with disabilities were a strong factor in this recognition, including the continued work of its Awareness of Visible and Invisible Disabilities (AVID) Employee Resource Group. Led by passionate employee volunteers, AVID advances accessibility and inclusion by providing support and resources while creating opportunities for learning. Recent activities include:

Expanded awareness of inclusive communication by providing sign language resources and educational materials.

Partnered with Henkel's IT team to host accessibility learning sessions and highlighted digital tools that support different audio/visual needs.

"We're honored to receive this recognition because it reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where every employee can thrive. I'm especially proud of our AVID members, whose passion continues to strengthen accessibility, increase awareness and foster empathy and connections across our organization." said Robert McNamee, Chief Legal Officer, Henkel North America and Executive Sponsor of AVID Employee Resource Group. "At Henkel, we remain committed to the ongoing learning and action to strengthen our culture of belonging so all employees feel valued, respected and empowered to do their best and shape the future."

The Disability Index is trusted by over 70% of the Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500 and provides data-driven insights to assess performance, identify opportunities, and drive continuous improvement over time.

"This year's Disability Index shows that leading companies are embedding disability inclusion into the core of how they operate. It's shaping how businesses design products, build trust, and drive innovation. The companies leading today are the ones building more adaptable, resilient, and future-ready organizations," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN.

Henkel Contact

Erica Cooper

Phone: 475-232-4973

SOURCE Henkel