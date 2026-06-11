On the eve of the world's biggest sporting event, Henkel has transformed its North American Consumer Brand Headquarters with a bold visual building wrap, featuring four iconic players from the U.S. Men's National Team, with each player towering at a height of 30ft

Mauricio Pochettino, Head Coach of the U.S. Men's National Team Coach, "We love to see inspirational messages from our partners like Henkel and Deloitte, as it brings everyone into our U.S. Soccer family. We are inspired and we are excited to make the fans proud"

Henkel's iconic brands Dial® soap, Persil® laundry detergents, göt2b® hair products and Loctite® adhesives all feature on the motivating message as Henkel celebrates its proud partnership with U.S. Soccer at a pivotal moment for the team

ROCKY HILL, Conn., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As soccer fans across the country eagerly await kick-off, Henkel is rallying fans to celebrate the U.S. Men's National Team, by unveiling a 100ft x 60ft building wrap on the facade of its North American Consumer Brand Headquarters in Stamford, CT.

‘Good Luck to the U.S. Men’s National Team’ - Henkel unveils supersized inspirational message

The attention-grabbing supersized graphic is the equivalent height of 12 regular soccer goalposts, featuring four of the stars of the U.S. Men's National Team, each towering at 30ft in height – Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Chris Richards and Tim Weah. The graphic declares 'Good Luck to the U.S. Men's National Team.'

With U.S. Men's National Team players in training camp focused on the games ahead, Henkel's message is designed to motivate fans to celebrate the squad and inspire them at this key moment. The towering wrap will be seen by fans daily on I-95 as they drive past Henkel's headquarters.

Enhancing fan support for the team nationwide, Henkel has released in-demand at-home U.S. Soccer "Winning Starts at Home Watch Party Kits", for soccer fans to unite in their passion for the team and help fans and families show their pride no matter where they're cheering from. The exciting kit includes a poster version of the rallying 'Good Luck' message, a 'Go USA' banner, soccer-themed coloring sheets, bingo cards, and interactive activities featuring designing custom jerseys and coloring iconic player hairstyles.

"At this pivotal time for soccer in this country, Henkel wanted to go big with our rallying-cry to bring everyone together and back our athletes. Mirroring the role our well-loved brands such as Dial, all free clear, Persil, göt2b and Loctite play for fans in their everyday lives, we are a company that lifts and supports our community, and we're excited to do this for America's Home Team," said Phil Schaffer, Corporate Senior Vice President Henkel Consumer Brands, North America.

"Our team starts with togetherness. From the players, to the coaches and the staff, we are all a family. We love to see inspirational messages from our partners like Henkel and Deloitte, as it brings everyone into our U.S. Soccer family. We are inspired by the support and we are excited to make the fans proud," said Mauricio Pochettino, Head Coach of the U.S. Men's National Team.

Scaling new heights in its approach to partnerships, Henkel helped create Stamford history. Collaborating with the office of Mayor Caroline Simmons and the Land Use Bureau of Stamford, new temporary signage legislation was passed. Following the legislative approval, Henkel worked closely with A.M. Property Group, and fellow U.S. Soccer partner and building tenant, Deloitte, to bring this supersized project to life at a crucial moment for soccer fans. Deloitte, the Official Professional Services Provider for U.S. Soccer, will also feature its logo within the building wrap.

Building on its fan-first celebrations, Henkel is also providing fans with exciting ways to celebrate their passion for the U.S. Men's National Team, with the chance to enter the following sweepstakes:

Newly released Official 2026 U.S. Men's National Team Jersey – fans can win the iconic jersey and display their support for the team

Gift cards for U.S. Soccer swag - for fans to gear-up, show their energy as they celebrate the team's passion

Reflecting Henkel's passion for its U.S. Soccer partnership, this is Henkel's first ever portfolio-wide consumer sweepstakes, where fans can win by engaging with its well-known consumer brand portfolio, including Dial® soap, all® free clear and Persil® laundry detergents, göt2b® hair products and Loctite® adhesives.

The sweepstakes program will be activated across digital and social media, and fans can enter at: https://henkelsoccersweeps.com

Entry period is through July 31 2026.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited and outside US. US only, 18+ (19+ in AL/NE). Promotion Ends 7/31/2026

Rules + entry: henkelsoccersweeps.com.

Henkel's U.S. Soccer summer builds on its existing programs that underpin its U.S. Soccer partnership, with a focus to improve access to the game of soccer by creating moments of community, inclusion and opportunity:

Henkel and Alex Morgan (global soccer icon) partnered to release 'Letter to a Soccer Nation', an inspirational rallying-cry for Soccer fans which revealed Alex's excitement for the U.S. hosting a major tournament on home soil in 2026

Henkel is working with U.S. Soccer and the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) to expand access to the game through free youth clinics. Alongside Henkel's community equipment drives that provide needed gear and the Dial® Clean Sheet program supporting classrooms nationwide - these efforts create opportunities for kids to play, grow and thrive on and off the field

In support of the future generations of soccer, a portion of Henkel's U.S. Soccer partnership investment directly supports resources at the new state-of-the-art Arthur M. Blank National Training Center. Located just outside of Atlanta, the facility opened in May 2026 and is the Federation's new headquarters and home to its 27 National Teams and the new hub for soccer in America

Henkel's partnership with U.S. Soccer is its first-ever portfolio partnership, where a range of its more than 30 popular brands in North America, promote the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams, as well as the Youth and Extended National Teams.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes all®, Purex® and Persil® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, Dial® soaps, Schwarzkopf® hair care, as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of about 6.1 billion US dollars (5.4 billion euros) in 2025, North America accounts for 26 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs more than 7,000 people across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on X @Henkel_NA.

Henkel Contact

Erica Cooper

Phone: 475-232-4973

SOURCE Henkel