Henley and Partners joins Visa Business Plans for "An Evening on Global Citizenship"

MIAMI, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Henley and Partners, a global citizenship and residence advisory firm, recently joined Miami-based Visa Business Plans, a consulting firm specializing in business plans for visa applicants to the U.S., to host an exclusive event on the benefits of alternative residence and citizenship programs for investors and entrepreneurs. "An Evening on Global Citizenship" provided individuals in the wealth management and investment industries with valuable information on the many ways residence- and citizenship-by-investment are beneficial for professionals who wish to operate globally and open up new opportunities for personal and business growth.

The concept of 'global citizenship' is one that supports the sensible flow of people and capital between countries, allowing individuals to live in dignity and security in their countries of birth or countries of choice. As economies and industries have become increasingly globalized and interconnected, international entrepreneurs and investors have, likewise, become increasingly interested in residence and citizenship programs to grow their businesses. The event focused on showing investors how alternative residence and citizenship programs are valuable and strategic assets for talented and wealthy individuals.

Currently operating from more than 30 offices worldwide, Henley and Partners is the global leader in residence and citizenship planning. The firm has been in operations for more than 45 years and has worked directly with governments in the design, set-up, and operation of the world's most successful residence and citizenship programs.

With more than 5,000 business plans written, Visa Business Plans is a pioneering firm in the niche market of immigration business plan writing. Drawing from his experience as a recipient of an O-1 visa, Marco Scanu, the founder of Visa Business Plans, has served as a business consultant and business plan writer with international experience assisting clients in Asia, Europe, Africa, Latin America, and the U.S.

